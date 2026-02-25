2026 Election Manifesto – support communities and secure Scotland’s future skills

Colleges Scotland has today launched its 2026 Election Manifesto – Opportunity That Works – urging all political parties to commit to long-term, sustainable investment in Scotland’s colleges ahead of the Scottish Parliament election.

The manifesto sets out a clear call for action: the next Scottish Government can ensure colleges continue to drive Scotland’s economic growth, tackle skills shortages, and support communities facing poverty, with sustainable long-term funding.

The manifesto launch and hustings event takes place days after two significant independent reports highlighted the important role of colleges in skills strategy and tackling poverty.

On Thursday last week, the final report of Scotland’s Just Transition Commission set out the problems caused by the “cuts in the engine rooms for the just transition” and highlighted that “colleges provide vital skills and training that are essential for delivering a Just Transition, but funding has declined by 20% in real terms since 2021/22”. The report concluded that: “Colleges should be at the heart of an enhanced skills strategy with their funding made commensurate with the sector’s strategic importance nationally”.

On Friday last week, new independent economic analysis by the Fraser of Allander Institute also highlighted the significant role colleges play in reducing poverty and strengthening Scotland’s public finances. The report stated that in 2026/27 colleges will:

Increase tax revenues by £170 million and reduce the cost of benefits by £25 million – delivering a £195 million net positive contributionto the fiscal balance.

and reduce the cost of benefits by – delivering a net positive contributionto the fiscal balance. Keep 15,000 out of absolute poverty, and 10,000 out of severe poverty .

out of absolute poverty, and out of severe poverty Benefit 400,000 households – including 250,000 children – from the higher incomes earned by those with college-level education.

The college sector manifesto, Opportunity That Works, details three sets of priorities for the next Scottish Government which, if delivered, would secure colleges as Scotland’s skills engines, as enhanced community anchors, and be in a sustainable and equitable funding position.

Launching the manifesto, Colleges Scotland’s CEO Gavin Donoghue said:

“The independent analysis from the Fraser of Allander Institute and the Just Transition Commission are clear: colleges are a powerful part of Scotland’s anti-poverty infrastructure and are the skills engines of sustainable growth.”

“At a time of fiscal constraint, investment in colleges delivers a double dividend: higher household incomes and a reduction in the cost of benefits, all while helping deliver the workforce Scotland needs to boost its economy.

“If the next Scottish Government commits to sustainable, multi-year investment and places colleges at the heart of regional skills planning, Scotland will be better equipped to tackle skills shortages, reduce poverty, and seize new economic opportunities.

“Our message ahead of the 2026 election is simple – colleges are an opportunity that works: for learners, for employers, and for Scotland’s future. With the right support, colleges can transform into the destination of choice for upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

Priorities for 2026 – 2031

Opportunity That Works outlines a bold, transformative agenda built around three priorities:

Skills Engines

A ‘Colleges First’ approach to regional skills planning, as the key skills partners of Regional Economic Partnerships.

Colleges become the lead providers of apprenticeships in this new system, delivering an additional 10,000 Modern Apprenticeships.

A new Flexible Workforce Development Fund 2.0, to give employers access to low-cost training and upskilling opportunities for their workforce.

Community Anchors

Multi-year funding for innovative anti-poverty programmes.

Increase levels of student support funding in real terms, and in line with inflation.

A new national ESOL Plan to meet growing demand.

Capital investment to make ageing college estates modern, safe, and future ready.

Sustainable Investment