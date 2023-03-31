25 Game-Changing Innovators in Education announced at Bett Awards 2023

Celebrating the most prestigious awards in the education technology (EdTech) space, this year’s winners of the Bett Awards 2023 have been revealed. Held in association with BESA, the ceremony took place at The Brewery, London on 29 March 2023, rewarding 25 inspiring companies and recognising an additional highly commendable product.

Among this year’s finalists were a range of innovative solution providers transforming experiences for students worldwide. From flexible learning platforms to interactive resources, these awards are the most effective way to recognise excellence in EdTech.

As technology revolutionises the industry and the world becomes increasingly interconnected, offering learners the ability to inspire curiosity is evermore important.

Knowledge AI – KAIT, was awarded in the Class Aid or Educator Support category for their innovative AI-driven platform that helps educators to understand exam data better. And, Lyfta, a platform that transports students and teachers to immersive 360° spaces across the globe, won the Transformational Impact award.

Having amassed over 20 years of experience in education, this year’s Company of the Year (less than £3m) award went to CreativeHUT, which develops programs & activities by educators that focus on building confidence in STEAM and developing 21st-century skills.

Other winners were focused on accessibility and assistive technology tools to identify language difficulties or stimulate student’s senses for a better learning experience. OxEd and Assessment – LanguageScreen won the Early Years Digital Product or Service award and Inclusive Technology – Inclusive Stories won the SEND Resources, Products & Services award.

By setting a precedent for inclusive, innovative technologies such as these, a world of opportunity is opened for students to become more independent learners, problem solvers and innovators.

BESA acted as the chair of judges, overseeing the impartiality and fairness of the robust, two-stage judging process by a panel of 30 experienced educational professionals.

Louisa Hunter, Bett Director, said: “As technology continues to change the way we learn and teach, it is inspiring to see these trailblazers pave the way with EdTech solutions that are making a difference in schools and universities. The Bett Awards 2023 go beyond acknowledging the excellence of these technological advancements and also highlight their crucial role in upskilling educators and learners. The Bett Awards recognises the way that these innovative solutions and platforms are opening up a world of opportunity for the next generation – for them to become problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners.”

For a list of all Bett Awards 2023 winners, please see below:

