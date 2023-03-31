Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

25 Game-Changing Innovators in Education announced at Bett Awards 2023

Bett Show March 31, 2023
0 Comments
confetti

Celebrating the most prestigious awards in the education technology (EdTech) space, this year’s winners of the Bett Awards 2023 have been revealed. Held in association with BESA, the ceremony took place at The Brewery, London on 29 March 2023, rewarding 25 inspiring companies and recognising an additional highly commendable product. 

Among this year’s finalists were a range of innovative solution providers transforming experiences for students worldwide. From flexible learning platforms to interactive resources, these awards are the most effective way to recognise excellence in EdTech. 

As technology revolutionises the industry and the world becomes increasingly interconnected, offering learners the ability to inspire curiosity is evermore important. 

Knowledge AI – KAIT, was awarded in the Class Aid or Educator Support category for their innovative AI-driven platform that helps educators to understand exam data better. And, Lyfta, a platform that transports students and teachers to immersive 360° spaces across the globe, won the Transformational Impact award. 

Having amassed over 20 years of experience in education, this year’s Company of the Year (less than £3m) award went to CreativeHUT, which develops programs & activities by educators that focus on building confidence in STEAM and developing 21st-century skills. 

Other winners were focused on accessibility and assistive technology tools to identify language difficulties or stimulate student’s senses for a better learning experience. OxEd and Assessment – LanguageScreen won the Early Years Digital Product or Service award and Inclusive Technology – Inclusive Stories won the SEND Resources, Products & Services award

By setting a precedent for inclusive, innovative technologies such as these, a world of opportunity is opened for students to become more independent learners, problem solvers and innovators.

BESA acted as the chair of judges, overseeing the impartiality and fairness of the robust, two-stage judging process by a panel of 30 experienced educational professionals. 

Louisa Hunter, Bett Director, said: “As technology continues to change the way we learn and teach, it is inspiring to see these trailblazers pave the way with EdTech solutions that are making a difference in schools and universities. The Bett Awards 2023 go beyond acknowledging the excellence of these technological advancements and also highlight their crucial role in upskilling educators and learners. The Bett Awards recognises the way that these innovative solutions and platforms are opening up a world of opportunity for the next generation – for them to become problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners.” 

For a list of all Bett Awards 2023 winners, please see below: 

Category Winner 
Collaboration with a School / Schools CREATE Education #InspiringLancashire
Innovator of the YearWhite Light – University of Portsmouth
Transformational ImpactLyfta Education
Educational Resource for Parents or Home LearningMussila – Mussila Family Solution
Wellbeing, Digital Wellness & Safeguarding ResourcesLightspeed Systems – Lightspeed Alert
Company of the Year (less than £3m)CreativeHUT
Company of the Year (£3m to £12m)Arbor Education
Company of the Year (more than £12m)IRIS Education
Early Years Digital Product or ServiceOxEd and Assessment – LanguageScreen
Primary – Free Digital Content, App or Open Educational ResourceOddizzi – 2041 School – Champions of Antarctica
Primary – Digital Learning Product – Language & LiteracyCrick Software – Clicker
Primary – Digital Learning Product – Numeracy & MathsBBC Education – BBC Bitesize Reception Maths
Primary – Digital Learning Product – Broad Curriculum (other)Charanga Musical School – Featuring YuStudio, an Accessible DAW for Schools
Secondary – Digital Learning ProductCollins – Adapt
Secondary – Free Digital Content, App or Open Educational ResourcePG Online ClearRevise / Ludenso
Higher Education – Digital Learning ProductThingLink
SEND Resources, Products & ServicesInclusive Technology – Inclusive Stories
The Education Show (non-EdTech) Award for School Resources & Equipment for Teaching and LearningPicture News
Hardware, AV, VR/AR, Robotics or Digital DeviceDiscovery Education – Discovery Education Sandbox AR
Class Aid or Educator SupportKnowledge AI – KAIT
Technical or IT Support ServiceJoskos Solutions
Assessment, Planning & Progress MonitoringEducake
International Digital Educational ResourceFiction Express Education – Fiction Express
Leadership and Management SolutionsiAM Compliant
Outstanding Achievement AwardNigel Canin, Founder, 2Simple
Highly Commended 
Primary – Digital Learning Product – Numeracy & MathsSchoolOnline Classroom
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Social impact, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, EdTech, Social impact, Work and leadership
Bett Show

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .