A Cut Above – Nescot Hairdressing Lecturer Wins National Award for Blending Cuts with Care

A hairdressing lecturer from Nescot College in Ewell has won the Silver Award for ‘Further Education Lecturer of the Year’ in this year’s prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards. Lisa Charles was chosen from thousands of nominees, due to her innovative approach to teaching and learning, and her compassion. Lisa has set up projects to teach students while they make a difference in the community, supporting cancer patients, homeless people and those living with dementia. Lisa is now in the running to win the Gold Award, which will be announced in an award ceremony and on the BBC’s ‘The One Show’ later this year.

Lisa started her career with a hairdressing apprenticeship, honed her craft in salons, then found her passion and purpose 13 years ago, when she decided to support others by becoming a lecturer in hairdressing. She’s had a life changing impact on hundreds of people in her role, creating a positive and inclusive environment where students are empowered to succeed, regardless of their academic background, age and any barriers to learning.

Since joining Nescot, Lisa has partnered with a local homeless shelter, providing students with the opportunity to improve residents’ self-esteem by cutting their hair. She’s also worked with local hospitals, enabling students to offer a boost to dementia patients, plus establishing a pop-up hair and beauty salon to pamper children undergoing chemotherapy and their families.

For training opportunities, Lisa was instrumental in securing a unique partnership with an elite high street hairdressing chain. Students benefit from professional training, workshops and work experience, often leading to job offers.

Julie Kapsalis, Principal and CEO at Nescot said:

“Lisa is an outstanding member of our team, who works tirelessly at college and in the local community. Her can-do attitude and kindness make a practical difference as students are encouraged to use their skills to support others. I’m incredibly proud of our work with hospitals and charities. In these settings, it can feel like much more than a haircut, as it offers those going through tough times a bit of positivity, connection and hope. Lisa absolutely deserves this award and I’m crossing my fingers for the Gold Award later this year. Lisa perfectly blends hairdressing with heart.”

Reanna Chambers, Hairdressing Student at Nescot said:

“Lisa has been an incredible teacher. She went beyond just delivering lessons – she was a mentor, support system and a constant source of guidance for all of us. She genuinely cared about our education and our future.”

The National Teaching Award announcement comes as students, schools and colleges across the UK are today paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said:

“Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”