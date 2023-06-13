Shopping Cart

From education to employment

A Force for Education

Yorkshire Learning Providers June 13, 2023
Yorkshire Learning Providers are delighted to announce the launch of a new campaign to support FE staff recruitment across Yorkshire – working in partnership with Career Transition Partnership, part of the MoD, we are launching a series of FE Insight events to showcase the sector to forces personnel looking for their next career.

To support our members with their staffing & recruitment needs, we are launching a campaign with the armed forces & Career Transition Partnership to promote opportunities across FE and how forces personnel could transition into these roles.

The campaign is a 2 stage approach, starting with an article I have written for the CTP newsletter which will be issued in May to further explore the transferable skills and an introduction to some of the roles that forces personnel may be able to support

The FE insight events will support forces personnel to understand how to use your services experience
to tutor the next generation of the English workforce.

Vocational skills are the backbone of the British workforce. They are the skills that keep us moving, keep us sheltered and keep us safe. However, we are currently in a recruitment crisis for vocational tutors, and are approaching a deficit of vocationally skilled personnel across the country.

To book on visit – Yorkshire Learning Providers – A Force for Education (ctp.org.uk)

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Yorkshire Learning Providers

