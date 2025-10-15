A Game-Changing Partnership

SCL Professional and Invicta build the Future of Volleyball in the UK.

SCL Professional is proud to celebrate the remarkable progress of its partnership with Invicta Volleyball, a collaboration that is helping raise the standard of volleyball across Kent and beyond.

Over the past eight months, apprentice coaches Mickey and Arthur have made exceptional strides in both their professional development and their contribution to the club. Mickey recently earned MVP honours in the National Volleyball League Division 3 and has been selected to train with the England U22 team, a milestone achievement that has even caught the attention of BBC South East, who have featured him in an interview, here.

This partnership has not only nurtured young coaching talent but also transformed Invicta Volleyball’s operations. Membership numbers have surged, local engagement has grown, and the club has become a model that others across the country are now eager to follow.

As part of their development, Invicta Volleyball recently sent Mickey and Arthur to France, where they experienced professional volleyball in one of Europe’s most competitive environments. This opportunity allowed them to observe international coaching methods first-hand and learn from professional coaches at the top of their game, knowledge they are now bringing back to inspire and elevate their players in the UK.

Invicta Volleyball Head Coach, Luke Thomas, shared his thoughts on the partnership:

“I’m absolutely delighted with how this partnership with SCL has developed. The progress Mickey and Arthur have made has been outstanding – not just in their coaching ability but also in their confidence and leadership. It’s had a hugely positive impact on them professionally and has strengthened our club. The opportunity to visit France and learn from professional coaches has been a game-changer, and I’m excited to see how these experiences will continue to benefit our players and the wider volleyball community.”

With demand for volleyball at an all-time high, Invicta Volleyball is expanding its coaching team. Mickey and Arthur will now step into middle management roles, mentoring the next wave of apprentice coaches who will join the programme this summer, continuing the club’s mission to develop homegrown talent and grow the sport.

SCL Professional is proud to be at the heart of this journey, providing expert support and guidance to elevate coaching standards and inspire the next generation of players. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering partners high visibility, excellent ROI, and a chance to play a vital role in the growth of volleyball in the UK.