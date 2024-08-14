A-level and BTEC results: Many paths to success beyond grades

As students across the UK look forward to receiving their A-level and BTEC results, it’s important to recognise that these grades, while significant, are just one aspect of your journey. New research from the hiring platform Indeed highlights that more than two-thirds of employers (67%) value soft skills over educational qualifications, offering a positive outlook on the many paths to success that lie ahead.

The survey of more than 1,000 UK workers who have taken A-levels or equivalent and 500 employers found that while 58% of employers say they often look at A-level/BTEC results when screening candidates and 53% agree that they are important beyond just entry-level roles, just 15% of workers and employers surveyed believe their A-level results helped them secure their job.

And perhaps reassuringly for many of those who are anticipating the impact their A-level results will have on their future careers, nearly a third (29%) of employees have never been asked to provide their results when applying for a job. While UK employers now only mention A-level or equivalent requirements in less than 1% of job postings on the Indeed platform.

Good grades still a route to future career satisfaction

Although educational results are being used less as a measure for securing future employment, the research found that those with the highest A-level grades are the most satisfied with their career. Three quarters (75%) of those who received mostly A*-A grades are satisfied with their career vs an overall average of 68%. Job satisfaction decreases with the grade of results achieved.

Despite this, less than 1 in 10 (9%) believe that if they had got better A-level or equivalent results then they would have had a better career and/or earned more money.

Building future skills for the workplace

42% of UK workers surveyed who have taken A-levels or BTECs say that the skills they gained through their studies are important in their work, with 15% believing that they are very important. This sentiment rises with seniority, with 60% of employers believing that skills gained during A-level/BTEC studies are important.

Although only 12% of workers and employers have a job related to any of the subjects they took for their A-levels or BTECs, when it comes to the practical skills that A-levels are arming the future workforce with, writing and problem solving skills come out on top.

Main skills A-levels / BTECs helped to develop:

Rank Skill 1 Writing (32%) 2 Problem solving (31%) 3 Time management (28%) 4 Critical thinking & analytical skills (26%) 5 Research (22%)

Danny Stacy, UK Head of Talent Intelligence at Indeed, said:

“As students across the UK await their A-level and BTEC results, the anticipation is palpable. Whether planning further education or entering the workforce, many are anxious about how their results will shape their futures.

“Our research shows that while top grades can lead to greater job satisfaction, educational achievements are not the only path to a fulfilling career. Less than 1% of Indeed job postings require A-levels or equivalent qualifications, and nearly a third of UK workers have never been asked to provide their results when applying for jobs. For those who don’t achieve the grades they hoped for, this won’t hinder their career prospects.

“Students should remember that their studies have equipped them with valuable skills like problem-solving and time management. Employers increasingly prioritise soft skills and attitude. My advice to those receiving results: take a breath, be proud, and know there are many opportunities ahead, regardless of your grades.”

As you prepare to receive your A-level and BTEC results, remember that these grades are just one part of your broader story. Whether or not they meet your expectations, countless opportunities await. Embrace the valuable skills you’ve developed, stay open to new possibilities, and know that success can be achieved in many different ways, often driven by your creativity, problem-solving, and determination.