A Resounding Success… DLD College London Celebrates 100% IFP Pass Rate

DLD College London has announced an exceptional 100% pass rate for its International Foundation Programme (IFP), with one third of students awarded the coveted Distinction grade for achieving 75% or more overall.

Over sixty students at the multi-award-wining college completed the programme, 39% of which have now been offered a place at prestigious Russell Group Universities to continue their studies.

Significantly, this academic year also saw the successful introduction of two new subject pathways; Computer Science and Social Science. DLD College is celebrating further success as students from both pathways have achieved Distinctions and secured Russell Group University offers.

DLD College London Principal, Irfan Latif commented:

“It is always a pleasure to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our diligent students, the success of this year’s IFP cohort is a testament to their hard work and dedication during their time at DLD College London. As part of an all-round, holistic education we strive to build confidence in our students, enabling them to access a variety of degree courses at top universities in the UK and internationally; we are incredibly proud of our students for the coveted offers received this year and look forward to hearing of their future accomplishments.”

The International Foundation Programmes are one-year intensive courses, designed as an alternative to A Levels, which prepare international students for undergraduate study. All IFP include subject modules specific to the pathway course, and also include core skills modules to prepare students for undergraduate study.

The college is hosting an Open Evening on Thursday 28th September at 5pm, those wishing to register can do so by visiting here.

