Access to HE student is a runner up for an Outstanding Academic Achievement award

An Access to Higher Education student has been selected as a runner up for an award from the awarding organisation for her qualification.

Sharon Dyson, a mature student from Wokingham who has been studying an Access to HE Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery was awarded runner up in the Outstanding Academic Achievement category of the Ascentis Excellence Awards 2023-24.

Ascentis is the awarding organisation that Activate Learning uses for their Access to HE courses.

Access to HE courses enable adults who are 19 and over who do not currently have the relevant entry requirements to begin higher education. These programmes are ideal for adults who have been out of education for a while, wish to return to education or want to change career. Access to HE programmes are equal to three A Levels, giving students the UCAS points needed for university-level study.

As well as a certificate, Sharon received a cheque for £200 which she intends to put towards academic books for her university studies and a pair of very comfortable shoes for when she starts placements.

She said:

“I feel very honoured. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I’m still really shocked that I stood out enough to come as runner-up, but I wouldn’t have been able to do as well as I did without the support of my tutors.

“The lessons were really informative, I learnt so much and I know that it’s given me good foundations for when I start my degree in September.”

Before studying her Access to HE Diploma, Sharon previously worked as a HR Manager but left after her children were diagnosed with a rare genetic immune deficiency and required hospital treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). While her children were receiving their treatment, they were looked after by fantastic nurses which in turn inspired Sharon to want to become a nurse.

Sharon continued:

“I decided to do an Access to HE Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery because I wanted to be a nurse but whilst I had my GCSEs, I didn’t have enough points as I didn’t do A Levels as a child.

“I saw on Facebook someone who wanted to become a nurse and that it was suggested that they do an Access course. I liked the idea that it would be face to face and in person with the tutors and I’d heard some really positive things about it.

“Previously I was a HR manager and worked in HR for 20 years. I fell out of love with my career. My children got sick and were diagnosed with a rare immune deficiency so it’s my experience of going through a hospital life with them and them having stem cell transplants at GOSH that inspired me to become a Paediatric nurse.

“The nurses were absolutely incredible. While my daughter passed away following complications, my son is now healthy. That experience of having sick children, has given me unique experience to make a difference. The nurses made a difference to our lives, and I’d love to be able to make a difference in a child and family’s life.”

While studying, Sharon shared her expertise with her fellow Access students about her experiences of being a parent of very ill children. She also talked to A Level Biology students about her families’ rare genetic condition and its treatment. Sharon used her HR expertise when students practised group interviews for UCAS. Having completed her UCAS interviews she observed with the tutor giving professional HR feedback in a sensitive manor to her fellow students that was useful and appreciated.

Sharon achieved distinctions in all her modules. In September, Sharon will begin studying a BSc (Hons) degree in Nursing Studies (Registered Nurse Children and Young People Nursing) at the University of Surrey, with the aim of becoming a Children’s Nurse.

Nicola Cannon, Biology Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“I’m really proud of Sharon who achieved very highly from exceptional hard work and is very deserving of runner up for this award.

“The judges from Ascentis were delighted that Sharon supported the other students studying the Access to HE Diploma: Nursing and Midwifery and how she shared her life experiences with Access to HE and A Level students.

“I wish her all the best for university and her career.”

The judges gave Sharon the following feedback:

“Developing your excellent academic abilities under uncertain and adverse circumstances is inspiring.

“Your high academic standards, especially your report writing, referencing, and analytical thinking skills, together with your generosity in sharing your insights and experiences with your peer groups are truly impressive.

“We would like to commend you for your outstanding academic achievements and wish you every success in your future studies!”