ACS Hillingdon students celebrate superb exam results

ACS International School Hillingdon students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP), the International Baccalaureate Careers Related Programme (IBCP) and Advanced Placement courses (AP) are celebrating outstanding results. IBDP students at ACS Hillingdon achieved a pass rate of 97%, far surpassing the average global pass rate of 79.3%, and an average score of 34, beating the global average of 30.24 IBDP points. 10 students studying the IBCP achieved a 100% pass rate, while 86% of students studying AP exams passed qualifying them to receive US college credit. Students will now go on to study at top universities around the world, including Imperial College, UCL, Warwick, St Andrews, Boston College, New York and Toronto Universities.

Felix Aurnhammerfrom Hillingdon is one of just 25 students in the UK and amongst less than 1% of students in the world who scored the full IBDP score of 45 points. 29% of this year’s cohort also achieved over 38 points; better than A*AA at A levels. ACS Hillingdon students taking the AP received an average point score of 3.5 out of 5.

Ayla Kruse Lawson studied the IBDP at ACS Hillingdon and has secured a place to study Human Biology, Health and Society at Cornell University in New York to pursue her dream of studying medicine. Ayla says: “My time at ACS Hillingdon has been a transformative experience and I have developed the confidence to take risks and try new opportunities. I found the small class sizes creates a close community and everyone is eager to support one another. The teachers always make themselves available and learning feels very personalised.”

Originating in the US, AP is recognised by universities in the UK and around the world as a prestigious post-16 qualification. ACS Hillingdon offers AP qualifications as part of its ACS High School Diploma (US) alongside IB and /or High School courses, or as an additional diploma – the AP Capstone Diploma (APCD).

The DP is a rigorous, two-year qualification, globally recognised as an alternative to A Levels, which allows students to continue learning six subjects in their final years and prepares them to be internationally-minded, global citizens. The programme enables students to take responsibility for their own learning, developing critical and creative thinking skills. In a recently commissioned report titled Education for a World of Opportunity, ACS International Schools and IBSCA revealed that, when recruiting, British Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) place greater value on these personal and professional skills, than on subject specific knowledge.

Alongside the DP, ACS Hillingdon students can also take the IBCP, offering an exciting hands-on learning pathway for students wishing to pursue a career in today’s varied industries. In September last year, the school launched the IBCP in Digital Arts, a world-first, that has been specifically designed by ACS Hillingdon to develop the qualities students need to secure, and prosper in, a wide range of careers in today’s film and digital arts sector. This adds to the existing IBCP in Expressive Arts.

Graduating student Sophia Mucha has secured a place at New York University Tisch School of Arts following her completion of the IBCP in Expressive Arts at ACS Hillingdon. Sophie says: “I chose to study the IBCP as I could choose the classes that I took, including expressive creative and visual arts, as well as academic-focused classes. I really appreciated my teachers, who have made me passionate about my subjects, more curious and daring, and have taught me to work smart as the workload is intense and difficult. Thanks to this I have received a broader education.”

Martin Hall, Head of School, ACS Hillingdon, comments:

“Congratulations to all of our graduating students for their excellent results in the demanding courses, whether that has been with the IB Diploma, Career-related Programme or Advanced Placement courses. Our students’ success in these courses has opened doors to outstanding opportunities in the UK and beyond. We look forward to seeing our students use this strong academic foundation, along with their development as global citizens, to make their mark on the world.”

