Activate Learning signs partnership with Trailfinders Women, Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club

Activate Learning has signed a partnership with Trailfinders Women to deliver an elite high performance rugby girls’ pathway at City of Oxford College and University Centre.

The unique programme, which can be taken alongside A Level and BTEC qualifications, will provide prospective students with an outstanding opportunity to play rugby alongside their studies.

It will enable them to compete at the highest standard of girls’ college rugby in the UK, taking part in the RFU Centre of Excellence league and AOC Premier competition. In addition, they will have access to professional coaches, strength and conditioning staff, analysis and medical support.

Gisselle Mather, Director of Rugby at Trailfinders Women, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with City of Oxford College and University Centre. The rugby programme is incredibly well organised and progressive and runs seamlessly alongside the athletes’ academic studies, giving a genuinely holistic approach to their sixth form development.

“The opportunities we will be able to add for the athletes in the programme make it a very exciting space for a young female athlete to grow in, both on and off the field.”

Students will have access to quality playing and training facilities, including artificial and grass pitches, state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facilities, and a pool.

The programme will include over 15 hours of dedicated contact time each week, with full-time rugby staff, alongside pastoral support and guidance and outstanding accommodation on site, providing an immersive rugby and academic experience.

For select students, there will also be an opportunity to study for an additional sporting qualification, the Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE).

This unique programme offers scholarships and bursaries through Trailfinders Women’s performance pathway, alongside coaching support from professional players and coaches.

Gareth Rise, Academy Operation Manager at Trailfinders Rugby Academy, said: “This partnership with Activate Learning further highlights the Trailfinders Rugby Academy continued drive to build the most comprehensive dual career pathway for aspiring athletes.

“We are excited to deliver this programme with our partner that focusses on our Girls’ Pathway to playing Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) with Trailfinders Women.”

Andy Slater, Group Director at Activate Learning, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Trailfinders Women and the Trailfinders Rugby Academy! This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls’ rugby players to gain invaluable experience and exposure by training alongside a top-class club.

“We’re confident this partnership will help our girls develop their skills and reach their full potential.”

In addition, this defined pathway offers direct progression routes from college via Brunel University London towards Trailfinders Women’s PWR.