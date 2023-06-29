Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2023
Students and staff from Gower College Swansea have celebrated yet another year of academic and vocational excellence.
Firm favourite Kev Johns MBE returned to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.
Guest speaker for the evening was BAFTA-winning broadcaster, intrepid adventurer and world-class extreme endurance athlete Lowri Morgan, whose message of perseverance and positive thinking inspired everyone present.
The awards event was a practical showcase for student talent too.
Entertainment was provided by the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up students, who treated guests to a special Horror Circus showcase, and a performance by Dance4Ukraine, many of whom are students at the Llwyn y Bryn Campus.
The set, lighting and sound was provided by Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production students.
“We have heard stories of students achieving the highest grades possible, of students receiving national recognition in their chosen disciplines, of students balancing significant family and work commitments with their studies, and of students whose distance travelled since starting College has been nothing short of incredible,” says Principal Mark Jones. “And while these are all different stories, they share a consistent theme of commitment, determination and going the extra mile, which is truly inspirational.”
The 2023 award winners in full:
Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Walid Musa Albuqai
Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Orlagh Cronin
Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Megan Gear
Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Leon Date
Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Samuel Brooks
Visual Arts Student of the Year – Rhodri Howes
Business Student of the Year – Cellan Jones
Creative Arts Student of the Year – Lucas Williams
Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Leah Williams
Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Anwen O’Brien
Technology Student of the Year – Zak Thompson
Engineering Student of the Year – Joshua Lenthall
Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Luke Jones
Built Environment Student of the Year – Kody Pressdee
Apprentice of the Year – Sanni Salisu
Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Megan Gwyther
Employer Partner of the Year – Swansea Council
Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Cedron Sion
International Student of the Year – Zhiyang Wang
Access Student of the Year – Lisa Collins and Roxana de Buitrago
HE Student of the Year – Danielle Hennessy
Welsh Language Student of the Year – Olivia Lane
Employability Client of the Year – Kristen Francis
Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Joel Lewis
Inspirational Student of the Year – Orlagh Cronin
A big thank you to all of our 2023 sponsors:
AB Glass
Blake Morgan
Hello Starling
Hengoed Care
Mark Jones
RW Learning
South Wales Transport
Swansea Arena
Swansea Building Society
Swansea Council
Swansea University
VTCT
WalesOnline
Waters Creative
