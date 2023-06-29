Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2023

Students and staff from Gower College Swansea have celebrated yet another year of academic and vocational excellence.

Firm favourite Kev Johns MBE returned to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.

Guest speaker for the evening was BAFTA-winning broadcaster, intrepid adventurer and world-class extreme endurance athlete Lowri Morgan, whose message of perseverance and positive thinking inspired everyone present.

The awards event was a practical showcase for student talent too.

Entertainment was provided by the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up students, who treated guests to a special Horror Circus showcase, and a performance by Dance4Ukraine, many of whom are students at the Llwyn y Bryn Campus.

The set, lighting and sound was provided by Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production students.

“We have heard stories of students achieving the highest grades possible, of students receiving national recognition in their chosen disciplines, of students balancing significant family and work commitments with their studies, and of students whose distance travelled since starting College has been nothing short of incredible,” says Principal Mark Jones. “And while these are all different stories, they share a consistent theme of commitment, determination and going the extra mile, which is truly inspirational.”

The 2023 award winners in full:

Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Walid Musa Albuqai

Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Orlagh Cronin

Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Megan Gear

Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Leon Date

Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Samuel Brooks

Visual Arts Student of the Year – Rhodri Howes

Business Student of the Year – Cellan Jones

Creative Arts Student of the Year – Lucas Williams

Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Leah Williams

Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Anwen O’Brien

Technology Student of the Year – Zak Thompson

Engineering Student of the Year – Joshua Lenthall

Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Luke Jones

Built Environment Student of the Year – Kody Pressdee

Apprentice of the Year – Sanni Salisu

Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Megan Gwyther

Employer Partner of the Year – Swansea Council

Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Cedron Sion

International Student of the Year – Zhiyang Wang

Access Student of the Year – Lisa Collins and Roxana de Buitrago

HE Student of the Year – Danielle Hennessy

Welsh Language Student of the Year – Olivia Lane

Employability Client of the Year – Kristen Francis

Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Joel Lewis

Inspirational Student of the Year – Orlagh Cronin

A big thank you to all of our 2023 sponsors:

AB Glass

Blake Morgan

Hello Starling

Hengoed Care

Mark Jones

RW Learning

South Wales Transport

Swansea Arena

Swansea Building Society

Swansea Council

Swansea University

VTCT

WalesOnline

Waters Creative

