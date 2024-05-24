Sweet Success at Student Pastry Chef of the Year 2024

Two Catering and Hospitality students from Newtown College have been competing in the final of The Chefs Forum ‘Student Pastry Chef of the Year 2024’.

The competition, held at West London College, showcased the great student and apprentice talent within the UK’s colleges, learning providers and universities. Involving impressive judges, sponsors and prizes it was an exciting competition to be a part of.

Newtown College students Jazmin Williams and Serah Morgan-Page both put in a tremendous amount of planning and preparation which saw them reach the final eight competitors from over 100 applicants.

The competition was tough, and the 14 judges involved were made up of top executive chefs from some of the most prestigious establishments in the UK. Both girls showed impressive skill on the day, with Jazmin coming away in third place.

Head judge Franciane Tartari – International pastry judge and executive pastry chef at 1 Hotel Mayfair said:

“From close to one hundred entries we slowly got down to the final eight and they all showed great promise in the final. What we asked was not easy but every single one of the finalists rose to the occasion.”

The theme of this year’s event was grab and go with the students asked to present 12 identical mono portions of their chosen dessert plus two entremets.

Jazmin said:

“I enjoyed the whole experience, and it has really motivated me to pursue a career in this. Thanks to everyone at Newtown College for all the support and to my lecturers for encouraging us to take part.”

Catering lecturer Jordan Dunt watched anxiously while the competition took place. Jordan later said:

“Both girls planned well, we are really so proud of them both getting to the final and delighted for Jaz for reaching third place. It’s impressive to watch how well they did in a competitive environment overlooked by some of the most talented chefs in the UK.”