Awards for Sporting and Public Services Honours at NPTC Group of Colleges

The NPTC Group of Colleges Sports Awards 2024 took place on Wednesday, 15th May, with winners from across the sporting sphere celebrated during the evening.

Dozens of students attended the event held this year at Neath RFC and were presented with awards which included recognition for international and county honours, College representation, accolades for most improved players; sportsman/woman of the year and certificates of achievement for some of the elite sports students too.

The special guest at the event was Wales and Ospreys rugby star Jac Morgan, who presented each winner with an award and offered them his congratulations and messages of support.

Head of School: Sports and Public Services: Barry Roberts said: “As Head of School I was thrilled to see over one hundred students from various areas across the college attend the annual Sports Awards.

The night was an opportunity to celebrate the achievement of our outstanding individuals and team members and it was evident that sport is thriving at NPTC Group of Colleges. I would also like to thank our special guest Jac Morgan for giving up his valuable time to support the evening. We really are more than just an education!

Also celebrated during the evening were twelve current and former students who were presented with the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Gold Award certificate, having recently returned from a royal reception at Buckingham Palace Gardens where their achievements had been celebrated.

Awards were presented to the following students:

Footballer of the Year 23-24 – Dylan Packer

Football Most Improved 23-24 – Ben Williams

Footballer of the Year 23-24 – Tom Passmore

Football Most Improved 23-24 – Callum Sullivan

Netball Player of the Year 23-24 – Bronwen Donovan

Netball Player of the Year 23-24 – Ffion Brown

Netball Most Improved 23-24 – Layla Hamilton

Netball Most Improved 23-24 – Sophie Davies

Footballer of the Year 23-24 – Gwen Strang

Football Most Improved 23-24 – Chloe Gamble

Rugby Player of the Year 23-24 – Carson Lewis

Rugby Most Improved 23-24 – Brandon Jones

Rugby Player of the Year 23-24 – Kelsey Monteiro

Rugby Most Improved 23-24 – Hollie Tang

Basketball Most Improved 23-24 – Cameron Oakley

Cricket Player of the Year – Luke Thomas

DofE of The Year – Meg Amber

Sportswoman of the Year 23-24 – Elena Cole

Sportsman of the Year 23-24 – Charlie Thomas

Kieran Sparrow Award 23-24 – Hollie Fletcher

Athlete of the Year 22-23 – Sam Davies (this presentation was carried over from last year’s awards ceremony)