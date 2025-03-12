APPG for Youth Employment Launches Inquiry into Employer Engagement for the Youth Guarantee

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Youth Employment is pleased to announce the launch of its latest inquiry, focusing on how to increase employer engagement for the Youth Guarantee. This programme is designed to provide young people aged 18 to 21 with sustainable employment opportunities and access to further learning, apprenticeships, and skills development.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) is co-chaired by Mims Davies, former Employment Minister, and Rosie Wrighting MP, who bring a wealth of experience and dedication to youth employment issues. Together, they will guide the inquiry to ensure that the Government meets its target of achieving an 80% employment rate for young people.

Key Focus of the Inquiry:

Understanding the barriers and opportunities for employer engagement in the Youth Guarantee.

Exploring the benefits for employers and effective communication strategies.

Examining the role of government incentives and best practices for employer engagement.

Addressing the specific needs of young people with mental health or physical challenges, unpaid caregiving responsibilities, or those facing transport and homelessness issues.

The inquiry will feature expert witnesses, partners, and stakeholders from various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach. We invite Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the House of Lords, and Combined Authority Leaders to engage with this important initiative and contribute to the development of effective solutions for youth employment.

Mims Davies, Co-Chair of the APPG for Youth Employment, said:

“We are committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to succeed. This inquiry will help us understand how we can better support employers to engage with the Youth Guarantee and create meaningful opportunities for our youth.”

Rosie Wrighting MP, Co-Chair of the APPG for Youth Employment, added:

“By working together with employers, educational institutions, and government agencies, we can address the complex needs of young people and help them achieve their full potential.”

The inquiry titled ‘How can we support employers to engage with the Youth Guarantee?’ will launch on 19th March 2025. The deadline for written submissions will be 30th April, 17:00