Apprentices Shine at SERC in Intercampus SkillBuild Competition

Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices and traineeship students from across SERC Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses competed in the competition at SERC Newtownards Campus, overseen by the Construction Industry Training Board and WorldSkills. Nine different skills areas were tested, as students vied for top spots in Carpentry, Joinery, Cabinet Making, Bricklaying, Plastering, Wall and Floor Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installation and Fire and Security.

Prizes for first, second and third places were provided by several sponsors; Denis Wilson of Glenavy, Makita, JP Corry, MacBlair, Jim’s DIY Lisburn, DE Services Lisburn and Fernox.

Francis Rice, Principal Lecturer, School of the Built Environment at SERC said, “We were delighted by the strong number of students who put themselves forward for this year’s SkillBuild Intercampus Competition. The event is designed to challenge competitors across a broad range of technical knowledge and practical skills, while working to strict time and quality standards that reflect real working conditions. On the day, students must perform under pressure, demonstrating not only what they know, but what they can deliver.

“Alongside the technical challenge, the competition fosters a healthy sense of friendly rivalry, with students proudly representing themselves, their employers and their campus. This competitive spirit extends to the lecturers too, with each campus keen to claim bragging rights – all taken in good humour, of course – adding to the positive atmosphere and sense of occasion around the event.”

“It was encouraging to see increased female participation across several competition areas this year, with first-place finishes achieved in both the wall and floor tiling category and the electrical category.”

Over lunch time, the competitors had the opportunity to engage with representatives from Denis Wilson of Glenavy, Screwfix, Blue Steel Boots and Makita who displayed the latest tools, products and workwear. Certificates were presented to competitors who had been placed first, second and third, by Rachel Dorovatas, CITB and Ross Smith, Denis Wilson of Glenavy.

Francis concluded, “We would like to thank all the employers for supporting their apprentices, the technicians for setting up workshops for the competition, our catering team, admin staff and the lecturing team for encouraging the students to take part in the competition at SERC, as well as the sponsors for the generous donations of prizes which will prove very useful to all those starting out on their careers, some of whom will go on to be self-employed.”

Following SkillBuild Intercampus Competitions at all the Further Education Colleges across Northern Ireland, the top ranked competitors from each discipline will go forward to the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition being held in SRC Greenbank on Tuesday 19 May 2026.