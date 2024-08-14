“Apprenticeships empower talented young people with skills to unlock their potential and fast-track their careers” says The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

On 15 August, students across the country will receive their A-level results with many planning to go to university. However, an increasing number of young people are now proactively seeking alternatives to the traditional academic route to better fit their personal circumstances and career goals.

In fact, according to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), 59% of young people aged 13 to 17 are considering an apprenticeship with 42% choosing this route as they want to earn while they learn, while 34% say they want to acquire new skills. Coupled with a widening skills gap, with cross-sector shortfalls now reaching an 18-year high of 80% in the UK, this trend highlights a growing need to offer young people flexible and diverse career pathways that prioritise skills development, such as paid apprenticeships, to simultaneously meet the needs of the new generation, fulfil employers’ requirements, and boost higher skills in the workforce.

Paul Turner, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – UK and Ireland at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“Studying for a degree is a great personal and professional choice to make. However, this route is not for everyone. Through the CIMA apprenticeships programme, we offer a powerful alternative to building a fulfilling and successful career for talented young people who, for whatever reason, decide not to go to university.

“Our apprenticeships enable candidates to gain a globally recognised professional qualification, while getting finance industry experience, developing practical skills, and earning a salary. Employers are certainly not dropping their standards by taking on CIMA apprentices. Instead, they are making a strategic investment in the future of their organisations by ensuring that they have the right talent in place to drive innovation, business growth, and long-term success.”

The CIMA apprenticeships programme is becoming increasingly popular with talented young people wanting to build a career in accounting and finance. Last year, 22% of new CIMA members in the UK had qualified under the apprenticeship route – a 5% increase from the previous year. With their impressive progression rate and the higher-than-average exam pass rates, CIMA is a strong advocate of the apprenticeship model to help broaden access to the profession and offer more choice and flexibility to both employers and individuals.

Available to anyone living in England over the age of 16 and not in full-time education, candidates can start their CIMA apprenticeship journey at two levels:

Level 4: Professional accounting/tax technician is equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree and aligns with the CIMA Certificate in Business Accounting, a formal entry route to CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification.

Level 7: Accountancy/taxation professional is equivalent to a master's degree and completing the full CGMA Professional Qualification.

School leavers can begin a paid apprenticeship to gain a CIMA Level 4 qualification. Once they complete Level 4, they can then progress onto a Level 7 apprenticeship to complete the CGMA Professional Qualification. When a candidate successfully completes their Level 7 end-point assessment and has accrued the necessary three years’ work experience, they are granted fast track to CIMA membership, with no additional cost, and officially become a Chartered Global Management Accountant.