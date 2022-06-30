Inaugural Apprenticeships Unlocked event a huge success!

Hundreds of people flocked to the first ever Apprenticeships Unlocked event hosted by Shipley College, giving young people the chance to connect face to face with employers and discuss live apprenticeship opportunities.

Organised in partnership with Keighley College, Bradford College, Bradford Careers & Technical Education Partnership (CTE), SkillsHouse and the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, the event aimed to celebrate the benefits and opportunities available with apprenticeships while connecting thriving Bradford companies with potential new employees.

The event space was packed with companies from sectors such as IT & Digital, Manufacturing, Public Services and Engineering all showcasing the plethora of vacancies available across the Bradford district.

It was also fantastic to see so many local training providers such as Calderdale College, SkillsHouse, Appris Engineering and the National Careers Service, who were able to provide expert personalised advice to those looking into starting a career with an apprenticeship.

Richard Isaac from Northern came to the event to give visitors a greater understanding of the apprenticeships they offer said;

“It was very encouraging to see so many young people with parents/carers engaging in serious conversations about their future. We at Northern were very pleased with the positive conversations with future applications coming through, a great success for us.”

Joshua Holdsworth, who has been offered an apprenticeship to start in September by CCS Media as a result of attending the event had this to say:

“The event was great, employers were approachable and everything was in one place. I was not sure what apprenticeship to go into and when I got there I found an employer who I was really interested in.

“I applied for the apprenticeship immediately, got an interview, and start my apprenticeship with CCS Media in September. If it wasn’t for the event, I wouldn’t have been successful in finding an apprenticeship.”

The event aims to be an annual networking and recruitment opportunity for people across the Bradford district.

