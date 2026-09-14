Major milestone for teaching excellence at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai as staff awarded prestigious Senior HEA Fellowships for the first time

A total of four memembers of staff across the Grŵp were awarded Senior Higher Education Academy (HEA) Fellowships in 2026, alongside a newly accredited Fellow.

The HEA Fellowships are a highly respected and nationally recognised teaching award and were achieved through Bangor University, which is accredited by Advance HE to award HEA Fellowships to PHD students and higher education staff. There are four categories of HEA Fellowship to reflect different levels of experience.

Achieving a milestone in teaching excellence, this year is the first time that staff at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai have been awarded the Senior Fellowship category.

Achieving HEA Fellowship is recognition of our staff’s teaching and learning practice in higher education, proving an ongoing commitment to outstanding teaching standards and continuous professional development.

Congratulations to our five dedicated members of staff who earned their accreditations this year:

Our new 2026 Fellows are:

Lecturer, Gemma Campbell FHEA – awarded Fellowship in February 2026

in February 2026 Quality Assurance Officer, Emily Jakeman SFHEA – awarded Senior Fellowship in March 2026

in March 2026 Lecturer, Jordan Edwards SFHEA – awarded Senior Fellowship in July 2026

in July 2026 Programme Area Manager for Health and Care, Hayley Lloyd SFHEA – awarded Senior Fellowship in July 2026

in July 2026 Deputy Programme Area Manager for Health and Care, Nicola Parry SFHEA – awarded Senior Fellowship in July 2026

Reflecting on her achievement, Hayley Lloyd SFHEA shared what the recognition means for her professional journey:

“I was delighted to be awarded Senior Fellowship and proud to have my experience and contribution to teaching and learning recognised in this way.

The process provided a valuable opportunity to reflect on how my practice and leadership have developed, particularly through curriculum development, supporting colleagues, improving the learner experience, and working collaboratively with internal and external partners. Although compiling the application required careful reflection and evidence, it was a rewarding process that helped me recognise the wider impact of my work. Achieving Senior Fellowship has strengthened my confidence and encouraged me to continue developing as an educational leader.”

Dr Laura Grange, Reader in Marine Biology and HEA Fellowship Programme Lead, said:

“It is particularly encouraging to see the growing number of colleagues from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai engaging with Bangor University’s CPD Recognition Scheme and achieving HEA Fellowship. This year’s success, including the first Senior Fellowships awarded to staff across the Grŵp, reflects a strong and sustained commitment to enhancing the student learning experience and to professional development in higher education. Fellowship provides a valuable opportunity for educators to critically reflect on their practice, recognise the impact of their work, and engage with a wider community of teaching excellence. These achievements are a testament to the dedication, expertise and leadership demonstrated by colleagues across the partnership.”

Hailey Hockenhull, Director of Higher Education at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said

“Huge congratulations to our new HEA Fellows. GLLM Staff achieving Senior Fellowship for the first time marks a fantastic high point for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. It highlights not only the individual dedication of our educators but also the high caliber of HE provision and academic leadership we offer our students every day.”

Interested in Gaining Your HEA Fellowship?

All HE teaching staff at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai have the opportunity to apply for an HEA Fellowship through our partnership with Bangor University, gaining formal recognition for teaching expertise and support for HE learning.