Arden University awarded ‘Good’ after Ofsted inspection

A recent Ofsted report has recognised Arden University(@Arden_Uni) by offering ‘Good’ overall effectiveness to its learners on its apprenticeship courses.

The 2024 report highlighted how Arden University “apprentices display positive attitudes to their learning” and that tutors and coaches “create calm and inclusive environments when teaching online classes, which enables apprentices to learn effectively.”

As a result, this allows apprentices “to develop their character and confidence,” and as a result of their studies, “most apprentices quickly make a positive impact, and many undertake more complex roles.”

The report added that tutors and coaches prepare apprentices well for their end-point assessment, allowing “almost all apprentices” to achieve “distinction grades and take on additional responsibilities or promotions, either during or upon completion of their apprenticeship.”

Arden University was also described as having

“curriculums which target gaps in leadership and management skills both across industry and in the healthcare sector nationally,” and was recognised for using teaching strategies effectively “to help apprentices know and remember more throughout their course.”

The report also noted that apprentices “are confident that if they raise a concern, leaders will take action to deal with it quickly,” as leaders have processes in place for managing and monitoring the quality of their apprenticeships.

Steven Hurst, Director of Corporate Learning at Arden University, said:

“The corporate partnership team at Arden University is driven, determined and committed to providing learners with the knowledge and confidence they need to achieve their aspired career goals.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that we’re not only offering our apprentices the know-how to thrive in the ever-changing and developing economic market, but also providing support to businesses to ensure their staff are prepared. We are thrilled that our Ofsted evaluation reflects this.

“We will continue to put in efforts to ensure that our programmes remain highly effective and prepare our apprentices for the ever-changing world of work.”