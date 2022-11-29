Arden University Opens New School of Criminal Justice

Arden University – a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning, and the UK’s fastest growing university – has announced it is opening a new School of Criminal Justice which will welcome students wishing to study BA(Hons) Criminology or BA(Hons) Criminology with Cybercrime.

Arden University has taken a ‘digital-first’ focus on the courses the Criminal Justice school will offer, in order to meet the demands of the criminal justice system which is slowly becoming more of a technological-driven industry.

This approach entails innovative teaching and assessment methods, meaning students on the course will be assessed via their skills developed throughout the years, opposed to timed exams. It aims to help fill a skills gap in the industry, as demand for cybersecurity professionals in the UK shot up 58% last year and the shortfall of available personnel has more than tripled.

Dr Emma Winlow has joined the university as Head of the School of Criminal Justice. Commenting on the launch, she said:

“We are very excited to open our new School of Criminal Justice at Arden University.

“With Criminology being one of the fastest growing areas of study in social sciences, we wanted to offer a straight degree that is inclusive and employability-focussed, equipping students for work within the criminal justice system or related professions.”

“Most types of crime now tend to have a cyber element to them. For example, terrorist attacks are now live-streamed on the internet, and harassment and stalking have moved from the physical space to online platforms and social media. We think it is vital our students are learning the up-to-date challenges today’s society is facing, hence our digital-first approach.”

The BA (Hons) Criminology degree will focus on the cause, patterns, consequences and responses to crime, equipping students with the applied skills for tackling wider social justice issues. The BA (Hons) Criminology with Cybercrime degree will focus on the cutting edge of modern crime, exploring contemporary areas such as the Dark Web, cyberstalking, organised crime, digital forensics, and terrorism.

Students will learn about key criminal justice institutions in the UK and globally, alongside key theories and research implications for policy and practice. Students will also develop their research and digital skills by undertaking independent research, as well as being equipped to work in the industry.

“Our Criminology course is a great entry degree for those who are interested in the wide variety of jobs within our criminal justice system,” expands Emma.

“Our academics are experienced criminologists and sociologists, with many also having significant practitioner experience in the prison service, probation and policing.

“Together, we have hand-picked the modules to align with the UK’s Ministry of Justice’s digital strategy (2025), meaning our students will come away with the skills needed to excel in the future of the UK Criminal Justice System. Everything they learn will be needed in their future careers.”

Students will also benefit from strong industry links and experience educational field trips to supplement their modules in order to assess how theory translates into real life and, therefore, their future job roles and subsequent careers.

The new School of Criminal Justice opens in November and will welcome its first cohort of students in April 2023. The School will also provide foundation year courses for each of the respective degrees available.

