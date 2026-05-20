Post-16 Pathways Implementation Plan: 2028 V Levels Confirmed and 153 Qualifications Lose Funding

The Department for Education has today published its Post 16 pathways implementation plan, alongside an updated list of qualifications losing 16 to 19 funding approval, a new equality impact assessment, and updated guidance for awarding organisations.

The package confirms what providers, awarding organisations, and learners need to plan for over the next four years.

What is newly getting funded

2027 first teach. V Levels in Accounting and Finance, Digital Systems and Data, and Education. Foundation Certificates in Digital Systems and Data, and Education and Early Years. Occupational Certificates in Early Years Practitioner, Culinary Skills, and Hospitality (Food and Beverage Team, and Accommodation Team). No new T Levels in 2027.

2028 V Levels. Eleven subjects taken into content development: Applied Research and Technology, Construction Design, Engineering Design, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health, Healthcare and Clinical Technologies, Legal Services, Leisure Exercise and Sports, Management Procurement and Supply Chains, Marketing and Retail, and Social Care.

2028 Foundation Certificates. Business Administration and Law, Construction and the Built Environment, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health and Care Services, Science, and Sport Fitness and Exercise Science.

2028 Occupational Certificates. Business and Administration, Health and Care Services, Construction Onsite, Construction Finishing Trades, Engineering and Manufacturing, Healthcare and Science, and Sports and Leisure (full subject list in the implementation plan).

2028 T Levels. Social Care (Lead Adult Care Worker standard, specialism in Adult Social Care) and Sport (drawing from Sport Coach, High Performance Coach, and Personal Trainer standards).

2029 and 2030 indicative pipeline. V Levels in scope include Agriculture and Land Management, Animal Care and Management, Protective Services (2029), and Art and Performing Arts, Creative Media and Design, Travel and Tourism (2030). Foundation Certificates and Occupational Certificates follow a parallel rollout. T Level expansion areas for 2029 include Catering and Hospitality, Hair and Beauty, and Protective Services. 2029 subjects will be confirmed in early 2027, and 2030 by September 2027.

What is losing its funding

A total of 153 qualifications will lose 16 to 19 funding approval for new starts from 1 August 2027. Students already enrolled before that date continue to be funded to completion. The number splits into two tranches.

The 33 large qualifications (1,080 GLH and above) published in March 2026, sitting in existing T Level subject areas. Pearson is most affected with 18 qualifications removed (mostly BTEC Nationals), then City and Guilds with 6, Cambridge OCR 4, and RSL Awards 2. The biggest hits by T Level route are Agriculture Environmental and Animal Care (8), Engineering and Manufacturing (7), and Media Broadcast and Production (4). Large Health and Social Care qualifications are exempt this round and will be removed a year later in 2028 to coincide with the new Social Care T Level.

The 120 additional qualifications published today, across:

Digital level 3 (47 qualifications) including 21 Access to HE Diplomas and a mix of Cambridge Advanced Nationals and Pearson BTEC Nationals in Computing and IT. Most affected: Gateway Qualifications (8), Pearson (7), Cambridge OCR (7), LASER Learning Awards (6), City and Guilds (4).

including 21 Access to HE Diplomas and a mix of Cambridge Advanced Nationals and Pearson BTEC Nationals in Computing and IT. Most affected: Gateway Qualifications (8), Pearson (7), Cambridge OCR (7), LASER Learning Awards (6), City and Guilds (4). Accounting and Finance level 3 (8 qualifications) including 2 AAT quals, plus single qualifications from ACCA, CISI, ATHE, OTHM, VTCT Skills, and Open College Network London Region.

including 2 AAT quals, plus single qualifications from ACCA, CISI, ATHE, OTHM, VTCT Skills, and Open College Network London Region. Education and Early Years level 2 and 3 (65 qualifications) across Teaching and Lecturing, Direct Learning Support, Child Development and Wellbeing, and the Early Years Practitioner sub-area. 37 are at L2 and 28 at L3. NCFE takes the biggest hit with 15 qualifications removed, then Open College Network Northern Ireland (7), Training Qualifications UK (5), City and Guilds (5), and Pearson (4). All qualifications listed as “full and relevant” on the Early Years Qualifications List are included regardless of SSA assignment.

Hospitality and catering exempt this round because the Foundation Certificate is not planned until 2029 to 2030. Enrichment qualifications, youth work, and additional specialist qualifications (SEN, SpLD, Dyslexia Awareness) are also excluded pending further consideration.

T Level in Finance withdrawn. Final cohort starts September 2026. DfE points to the new V Level in Accounting and Finance from 2027, alongside the continuing T Levels in Accounting and in Management and Administration, as the alternatives. The department says uptake has been low with providers and employers citing an overly narrow focus at level 3.

Awarding organisation notification process

AOs have until 5pm on 22 June 2026 to notify DfE if they believe a qualification on the 120 additional list meets the criteria for retention, via QFAST. Two grounds: technical error (wrong SSA, level, or qualification type) or niche qualification (specific local or national skills pipeline need confirmed by an external sector body, not covered by an apprenticeship or any reformed qualification available in 2027 to 2028). Outcomes notified in July 2026.

Equality impact

DfE’s published EIA identifies disproportionate cohorts on the 120 affected qualifications but assesses the overall impact as broadly positive on the grounds that reformed alternatives will be higher quality and better aligned to progression.

The Digital L3 cohort is 88% male, 59% ethnic minority, 18% SEND, and 22% FSM eligible at 15, compared to the whole L3 cohort at 46%, 36%, 7%, and 13%. The Education and Early Years L2 cohort is 96% female, 26% SEND, and 37% FSM eligible. DfE rates the policy as having positive impacts on disability, race, sex, and economic disadvantage.

Subjects ruled out as V Levels

V Levels are not viable in Catering, Onsite Construction, or Hair Beauty and Aesthetics. The T Level in Onsite Construction did not prove viable either. DfE is now exploring T Levels in Hair, Beauty, and Catering. Subjects under further review with decisions due by early 2027: Blacksmithing, British Sign Language, Criminology, Equine Care, First Aid, Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance, Theology and Religious Studies, Preparation for Life and Work, Saddlery, and Transport and Logistics.

Provider transition

All post 16 providers delivering or planning to deliver T Levels and vocational qualifications must submit a Strategic Transition Planning Statement to DfE by 6 July 2026. Annual provider transition plans, signed off by the institution’s accounting officer, will be required each summer through to 2030.

DfE has also named a Qualification Pioneers group of around 28 providers across FE, schools, and ITPs, to support transition planning and share practice. The T Level Foundation Year will be renamed the Foundation Year from September 2027, fully replaced by Foundation Certificates by 2030 to 2031.

22 June 2026: AO notification deadline for additional qualifications proposed for funding removal.

2 July 2026: Ofqual consultation closes on regulating post 16 vocational and technical qualifications at levels 2 and 3.

6 July 2026: Strategic Transition Planning Statements due from providers.

July 2026: subject content published for 2027 V Levels, FCs, and OCs.

September 2026: Ofqual publishes regulations. TVPD programme launches. Example V Level progression pathways published.

Early 2027: 2028 subject content published. 2029 subjects confirmed.

July 2027: funding removed from the 153 qualifications (except large Health and Social Care).

September 2027: first teach for 2027 V Levels, FCs, and OCs.

September 2028: first teach for 2028 V Levels, FCs, OCs, and T Levels.

DfE has indicated the implementation plan will be updated throughout the four year reform period.