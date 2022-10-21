Are young people getting quality careers advice? Education Committee to quiz experts

Evidence Session: Tuesday 25 October, 10am

This session will be available to watch live and on-demand on Parliament.TV

The Education Committee continues its inquiry into careers education, information, advice and guidance by questioning experts on the performance of the National Careers Service (NCS) and the Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC).

The inquiry promises a root and branch review of the current system, with a focus on the quality of service provided to children and young people, including those from disadvantaged or left-behind groups.

MPs on the cross-party Committee will question witnesses on whether merging the two organisations could produce better outcomes, or whether their work should be more aligned, as per proposals in the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

There will be questions on the level of funding the NCS receives, why it reaches so few young adults, and how effectively the CEC delivered on measures in the Government’s Careers Strategy between 2017-2020.

Witnesses will also be asked whether the funding given to both bodies would be better spent by giving it directly to schools and colleges.

Witnesses from 10.00, 25th October

Chris Jeffries, CEO, DevClever

Paul Warner, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Association of Employment and Learning Providers

Katharine Horler, Chair, Careers England

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Strategy Officer, National Council for Further Education (NCFE)

Published in