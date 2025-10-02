Armed Forces Training of High Standard, But too Many Trainees Wasting Time in Holdover

Ofsted has today published its 17th annual report on the effectiveness of care, welfare and training arrangements for recruits, trainees and officer cadets in the Armed Forces.

This year’s report finds that training continues to be strong, with no establishments judged inadequate. One establishment, The Infantry Training Centre at Catterick in Yorkshire was rated outstanding at its inspection in October.

Read the ‘Welfare and duty of care in Armed Forces initial training’ report.

In all institutions, recruits, trainees and officers received good or outstanding training, and effective care and welfare arrangements. Senior officers and staff at all establishments make training, care and welfare a high priority, allowing the next generation of soldiers, sailors and aviators to gain a good foundation towards becoming professional and skilled members of the Armed Forces.

However, the report also finds that the number of trainees in holdover – a period where they must wait to begin the next phase of their training – remains too high. Holdover happens for a variety of reasons, including injury and a lack of availability of courses. At some establishments trainees were frustrated that their courses were postponed and staff did not provide enough structure or meaningful activity to keep them motivated and help maintain their military or technical skills.

While improvements have been made, inspectors found for the fourth consecutive year that female and smaller male recruits continue to be issued with clothing and equipment that does not fit them correctly. Ill-fitting equipment, such as webbing or rucksacks, prevents recruits from participating fully in training, and in combat situations it poses a very serious risk.

Inspectors also highlighted the continued deterioration of the ageing infrastructure, the poor state of much accommodation, and the negative impact this has on trainee and staff morale. For example, at one establishment inspectors found leaking urinals and showers where the water temperature fluctuated uncontrollably.

Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver said:

I am impressed that, in all the establishments we visited, recruits and trainees received a high standard of training and I’m even more pleased to see that they all have very effective care and welfare arrangements in place.

However, it remains the case that more needs to be done to address the issues we have repeatedly identified with infrastructure, kit and ensuring purposeful activity for those waiting to start further training.

Photo Caption: UK MOD © Crown copyright 2025