Arts University Plymouth Pre-Degree student wins South West ARTiculation Prize

Ellen McPetrie, a 16-year-old Art Pre-Degree student at Arts University Plymouth, has won the South West regional final of the prestigious ARTiculation Prize 2025. Ellen’s success in this nationally regarded public speaking competition means they will now go on to represent the South West in the Grand Final at the British Library in London on 25 March 2025.

ARTiculation, organised by the National Gallery, is a highly acclaimed competition designed to promote the appreciation and discussion of art, architecture, and artefacts. The competition challenges students aged 16–19 to develop their research, critical thinking, and public speaking skills, presenting a ten-minute talk on a subject of their choice.

Ellen, who spoke about Julian Opie’s 1996 painting ‘There are hills in the distance’, competed against students from across the South West, including representatives from Colyton Grammar School in East Devon, Redmaids’ High School in Bristol, and Richard Huish College in Somerset.

Ellen is a first-year student on the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design, and Communication (Art & Design) at Arts University Plymouth. Their success highlights the depth of academic and creative skills developed on Pre-Degree courses at Arts University Plymouth, challenging outdated perceptions that A-Levels are the best route to high-level academic and critical engagement.

Building confidence, communication, and critical thinking

Ellen said: “Competing in ARTiculation has been amazing so far. It’s given me the opportunity to not only develop my basic presentation skills, but to hone my ability to clarify my words and make sure I’m heard. It’s supported my confidence in public speaking and has already connected me with local artists. I’d never done anything like this before, so it’s been a total whirlwind of nerves and excitement. It’s pushed me out of my comfort zone in completely new ways.”

Ellen’s preparation for the competition was supported by Sarah Gilmore, Academic Skills Leader and Maths Lecturer in the Pre-Degree Centre, with additional guidance from Helen Markes, Senior Lecturer at Arts University Plymouth.

Sarah Gilmore said: “Ellen’s victory in the regional final of the ARTiculation competition is a testament to the power of learning public speaking skills—skills that are essential in shaping confident, articulate students. At the heart of creative education lies the ability to communicate ideas with clarity and passion. Over the years, we’ve witnessed our students engage with the ARTiculation process, showing that with these tools, they can truly make their voices heard and their visions realised.”

Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree courses, including the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design, and Communication (Art & Design), are designed to develop students’ confidence in critical thinking, communication, and real-world problem-solving. Through initiatives like the Skills Project, students engage in a structured programme that develops academic, industry, creative, and life skills—key strengths that prepared Ellen to succeed in ARTiculation.

With 97% of Extended Diploma students completing their qualification in 2024 and 70% achieving high grades, Arts University Plymouth continues to be a national leader in creative education at Pre-Degree level.

Looking ahead to the national finals

Ellen described winning the South West final as a highlight of their journey so far: “It felt brilliant to win. I was up against some amazing, really interesting young artists and creatives, so it felt almost unbelievable. I learned a lot just from watching my competitors and their presentations. I’d say the semifinals were a highlight of my ARTiculation experience so far because of this. I felt proud when I won, and I’m looking forward to representing the South West in London.”