From education to employment
Aspire 2Be & Flotek Group new partnership announced

Educ8 Group December 12, 2022
0 Comments
Simon Pridham and Jay Ball
Pearson BTEC Nationals in article block
  • Key partnership announced between Aspire 2Be and Flotek Group
  • Partnership will see launch of collaborative promotion of digital skills and development to businesses and organisations across Wales

Aspire 2Be, a multi-award-winning learning technology company, this week announced the signing of a key partnership with Flotek Group. Flotek Group is an IT & Comms service provider delivering SMEs with trusted, innovative and cost-effective cloud technology.

Jay Ball, Flotek CEO, comments, “Deploying the right technology in the right way is critical to doing business efficiently and cost-effectively – but ensuring our customers team is fully trained is equally important and so with our new partnership we’re looking forward to identifying skill gaps across our customer base to get our customers working in the best possible way whilst maximising all the cloud tools available.”

Aspire 2Be will be working together with Flotek Group to offer key digital services to their partners and customers. With a broad portfolio of professional digital skills courses, and as a Professional Development Partner for Apple, Google and Microsoft, Aspire 2Be are ideally placed to provide this training, CPD and support.

In order to enhance the Flotek Group extensive IT & Comms portfolio, Aspire 2Be will be working closely with them to provide their customers with the chance to invest in their digital competencies. In particular, this partnership will focus on promoting fully funded digital skills training to businesses in Wales. This is an initiative made possible through the Welsh Government, who are investing in fully funded digital skills courses in order to upskill Welsh businesses in the digital sphere.

“We are extremely excited about how we can support Welsh businesses on their digital change and professional development journeys going forward,” comments Aspire 2Be Managing Director, Simon Pridham, “We are very proud to be supporting Flotek Group to extend this opportunity to their customer network. As a fellow business with a strong focus on its people, and a passion for delivering excellence, we are the ideal partnership.”

To learn more about Flotek Group, you can read more here.

To learn more about Aspire 2Be, you can read more here.

Published in: Education
Educ8 Group

