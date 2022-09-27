Aspire get 14,500 West Midlands youngsters moving for Commonwealth Games

Award-winning activity education and training provider Aspire Active Education Group inspired more than 14,500 children to get moving in the run-up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games through a series of high energy sports workshops.

New figures show Aspire Active Education Group delivered 97 days of activities to 65 schools in just eight weeks through the ‘Bring the Power’ school sport workshop programme, which was rolled out across the West Midlands to get young people moving ahead of the sporting showcase, the biggest to be held in the UK’s second city in generations.

In total, Aspire averaged 12 days of ‘Bring the Power’ activities every week and delivered in total 485 hours of activity for 14,550 children. Each Aspire educator inspired 1,819 children each week. When surveyed, 99% of the children said they loved being active with Aspire. Of the schools surveyed, the quality of the provision delivered by Aspire was rated by 90% as good to outstanding.

‘Bring the Power’ school sport workshop days, organised by Birmingham 2022 ahead of the July Games opening, were billed as an opportunity to bring pupils closer to the world’s most inclusive and progressive multi-sport event, taking place on their doorstep.

Through ‘Bring the Power’, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils experienced the fully integrated para-sports programme of the Games by taking part in sporting events inspired by Birmingham 2022. Aspire colleagues worked with up to six classes of 30 pupils each during every activity day.

The performance data was compiled by Aspire as part of their review of their contribution to the Games. Aspire co-founder Paul Griffiths said: “Everyone at Aspire was delighted to contribute to the biggest sporting show on Earth this summer by delivering such an impactful programme of activities through ‘Bring the Power’.

“Not only did ‘Bring the Power’ enable Aspire to encourage young people to be physically active, the workshops created new opportunities for young people. Six temporary team members delivered the programme, with two progressing to be offered full-time positions.

“Just as the Games have brought a boost to the West Midlands and everyone who watched the action either in the stadiums or during broadcasts around the world, being part of the ‘Bring the Power’ programme has inspired the Aspire team and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

Birmingham 2022’s ‘Bring the Power’ youth programme aimed to help young people feel part of the Games and the West Midlands hosting a once in a lifetime celebration of sport and culture. The ‘Bring the Power’ programme was designed to help participants make a positive difference and tackle life’s challenges.

James Grinsted, Birmingham 2022 School Relationships Manager, said: “Birmingham 2022 was a wonderful celebration of sport and culture that established a legacy of inspiring young people in the West Midlands and across the country. One of our goals was to ensure children across the country felt part of the Games, which ‘Bring the Power’ and the work of partners like Aspire enabled young people and their school communities to engage with.”

Based in Spitfire Road, Birmingham, and with 51 team members, Aspire provide innovative delivery and training services along with education resources with an aim to “end physical inactivity forever” and help one million children move by 2025.

Founded in 2005, Aspire work with nearly 200 schools nationwide, providing PE, sport and physical activity support to get children moving. Aspire have won five awards since November including two Business Desk business awards, two Greater Birmingham Apprenticeship Awards and a Lloyds Bank Small Business 2021 prize.

