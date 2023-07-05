Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Association for Project Management welcome APMG as IPMA certification partner

July 5, 2023
handshake

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has welcomed APMG as its new certification partner for all IPMA (International Project Management Association) qualifications.   

APMG is a world-leading accreditation and exam institute and will bring its knowledge, focus and resources to ensure candidates have the best possible experience while taking an IPMA qualification.   

APM will remain the member association body for IPMA in the UK and will continue to take a leading role in the qualifications’ development as part of its strategic management. APMG will take on the administration, promotion and delivery of the qualifications following a short transition.     

Gill Hancock, Head of Qualifications and Standards Development for APM and Head of Certification Body to IPMA, said

“APMG’s expertise places them in a great position to drive the delivery of IPMA forward and support our future and current candidates. We look forward to working with them as we continue to develop the qualifications and their standing in the profession.”    

APMG will open bookings on 4 September 2023 and current candidates will continue to be supported throughout the transition period.

The qualifications will not be changing as part of the transition and those accredited to deliver the IPMA qualifications will maintain their accreditation through the change.    

IPMA is a federation of around 70-member associations across the globe, which provides qualification standards for individuals working in project, programme and portfolio management.  

Visit APM for further information

Education
Hayley

