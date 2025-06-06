Award-winning Hammersley Restaurant hosts Centenary lunch to mark Stoke-on-Trent Day

Stoke on Trent College’s award-winning Hammersley restaurant has hosted a special Centenary lunch to mark the first-ever Stoke-on-Trent Day (5 June).

Civic dignitaries were invited to the restaurant, based at the college’s Cauldon campus to enjoy a three-course meal. The mouth-watering menu had previously been selected by a number of guests following a tasting evening that took place in April.

The Civic Lunch is another opportunity for the college’s Hospitality and Catering students to experience a real-world restaurant scenario, preparing and serving food and drinks for external guests.

The lunch was opened by Stoke-on-Trent Lord Mayor, Councillor Steve Watkins, who welcomed all the guests and thanked college dignitaries for hosting this milestone event, before Reverend Geoff Eze led a brief prayer. Guests also observed a loyal toast hosted by Lord Lieutenant Sir Ian Dudson KCVO OBE.

Tara Walters, who is studying Level 3 Hospitality and Catering was one of the students preparing the meals on the day said:

“We’ve been practicing the menu in the lead-up to the event. I’m proud to be supporting the Centenary and Stoke-on-Trent Day.”

Level 3 Hospitality and Catering learner Mason Dawson, is also part of the team, and said,

“I will be prepping some of the food on-the-day and serving for the guests. I also work in the Hammersley on the Thursday evenings and sometimes on the Wednesday lunchtime slots.

“I want to work in a hotel, so all of these events help us to gain vital experience before we start working. The whole team is happy to support the 100-year celebration.”

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“As a proud civic partner, Stoke on Trent College was honoured to be asked to host the Centenary Lunch to mark 100 years of Stoke-on-Trent.

“The reputation of the Hammersley Restaurant continues grow within in the wider community of Staffordshire, with partners regularly booking external lunches and events here.

“All of the guests were very impressed by the quality of the food and service from our talented Hospitality and Catering learners.”

Lord Mayor, Councillor Steve Watkins, said:

“It was a great honour to be invited here to officially open this very special Centenary lunch and to enjoy some fantastic food prepared and served up by a very talented group of students. It was a very fitting event to help celebrate our Centenary – taking place a hundred years to the day when Stoke-on-Trent first received city status.”

Throughout 2025, Stoke-on-Trent is celebrating its Centenary with a series of events aimed at engaging with all members of the community.