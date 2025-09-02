Award winning learner Foo Seng is inspiring others to speak Welsh

Moving to Wales inspired a Malaysian man to embrace the Welsh language and inspire others. Foo Seng Thean is now able to support his children with their homework and has joined a Welsh Learners Choir.

He arrived in Swansea with his family to start a new life in 2015. Despite being a confident English speaker, he soon became frustrated at being unable to read signage and converse in the native language of his adopted home. He was determined to learn Welsh.

“There is an old saying ‘To prosper in a new place you must embrace its traditions and way of life’,” said Foo Seng, 47. “So that’s exactly what I am doing, learning Welsh with my sons, helping them with their homework and writing Welsh comments in a daily journal.

“It’s fun – singing together, sharing our learning, establishing a Welsh day at home. My niece from Singapore even calls me her Welsh uncle!”

In recognition of his learning journey, Foo Seng has been named the New Welsh Speaker Award winner in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Foo Seng’s inspiring journey began soon after arriving in Wales. He was working for the Chinese in Wales Association’s Multi-Cultural Hub when he was accepted onto the Welsh in the Workplace course organised by Swansea University’s Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Area.

He didn’t stop with just learning the language, however. He wanted to immerse himself fully into Welsh culture which has led to him joining the Learners Choir who performed at the 2024 National Eisteddfod.

“I have been blown away by the beauty of the language,” said Foo Seng, who is using his experience to inspire other ethnic minority communities to welcome the Welsh language into their daily lives.

He has been interviewed by S4C’s Heno programme and now promotes the use of Welsh in the charity’s communications. Social media posts and official events are now tri-lingual.

Emyr Jones, Foo Seng’s tutor who also runs the Learners Choir, said: “He seized the opportunity to learn Welsh and was keen and enthusiastic from the very start, not just in classes but also in supplementing his learning outside the classroom through the Duolingo app.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, added: “Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”

Picture caption: Foo Seng Thean.