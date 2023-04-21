Barnsley College holds Wellbeing Week to support students’ mental health and wellbeing

Students and apprentices at Barnsley College had the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities and events for their Wellbeing Week, a College-wide initiative co-ordinated by the College’s Health and Wellbeing team.

On Monday, Lisa Kelly, Health and Wellbeing Advisor at Barnsley College, ran a range of sessions including making Guatemalan Worry Dolls, bath bombs and tie-dye shirts, alongside mindfulness sessions held in the College’s own beauty salon.

Tuesday saw students taking part in Zorbing, a recreational activity that helps improve physical fitness and reduces stress levels. Held at the College’s Honeywell Sports Village, the students navigated a course inside a giant inflatable ball.

Luke Thomas, Community Education Co-ordinator at British Red Cross, delivered an interactive first aid workshop on Wednesday, to educate students on essential first aid skills, using everyday objects, to help someone in an emergency.

Thursday was the main event, a day-long carnival full of stalls and activities, which included information on sexual health, fitness, and mental wellbeing, to ensure students have the resources to access support within the community and across the wider region.

Friday’s activities focused on practices which students can do to improve their wellbeing, including sleep workshops with calming activities, relaxation exercises, and self-care techniques to reduce stress.

Luke Thomas, who delivered the first aid workshop on Tuesday, said: “First aid is such an important topic as 59% of deaths from injury would have been prevented if someone had carried out first aid and only one in 20 adults feel confident to do it.

“I’m honoured that my community sessions were delivered as part of the College’s Wellbeing Week. I was delighted to see the students engage with this topic and hopefully use these skills in the future if a situation arises.”

Lisa Kelly, Health and Wellbeing Advisor at Barnsley College, added: “Ensuring our students look after their mental health and wellbeing has never been more important.

“Wellbeing Week is a valuable week for our students; it provides an opportunity for them to gain the knowledge, skills, and tools to manage their own mental health, whilst having fun and providing the opportunity to talk.”

Barnsley College’s award-winning Health and Wellbeing Centre is available to all students and offers confidential advice and a range of health services including access to psychological therapies to deal with stress, depression and anxiety (IAPT).

Published in