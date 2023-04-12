Barnsley College to host Spring Show

Barnsley College is set to host a Spring Show at its Wigfield Farm campus in Worsbrough on Thursday 20 April 2023, 10.00am until 3.00pm, featuring animal showing and live talks on some of their adorable new arrivals.

Wigfield Farm is home to Barnsley College’s Animal Management and Horticulture courses, and the event will give these students chance to take to the stage and showcase what the farm has on offer. The students will show the variety of animals they have been working with, including sheep, rabbits, poultry and guinea pigs.

Visitors can also attend reptile and lamb talks and view the diverse range of animals at the farm, including newborn chicks and goslings, meerkats, horses, zebu and much more.

There will also be independent craft and gift stalls on the day and food and drink are available.

Peter Wood, Head of Department for Animal Care at Barnsley College, said:

“The Spring Show is an amazing opportunity for everyone to see the hard work, passion and determination displayed by our students.

“I am incredibly proud of all our students, and I hope everyone will come down whilst enjoying some fantastic springtime festivities.”

The event will take place at Wigfield Farm, Haverlands Lane, Barnsley, S70 5NQ. The admission price for the farm is £2 per person with free entry for children under the age of two.

Published in