Barton Peveril Gold DofE Students Take On Practice Expedition in the Brecon Beacons

Barton Peveril Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) students undertake their practice expedition that took place in the Brecon Beacons, Wales between the 23rd and 26th March.

The DofE Award is a voluntary and non-competitive programme of cultural and adventurous activities for all young people. Moreover, the DofE’s strategy is about empowering young people, supporting them to learn new skills to overcome obstacles.

The students spent 3 days and 3 nights conquering cold, wet and windy weather. Initially starting their journey at National Show Caves, the second night at Storey Arms Campsite and the final night at the Dolygaer Activity Centre.

Sarah Jales, Duke of Edinburgh Manager at Barton Peveril speaks on the event:

After a few very challenging days of walking and camping in difficult weather, on the last day we walked up Pen Y Fan (886m) as a group – by this point many students had sore feet and tired legs and they had to push themselves hard to get to the top, but they did it! There might not have been much of a view at the top, but for me seeing the pride on their faces was the highlight of the trip.

John Marsh, Duke of Edinburgh helper says:

I was really impressed with the way the students carried on through the adverse weather conditions and still came back with big smiles on their faces

Upon reflection, the Gold DofE Students say:

Joanna Killicki, formerly of Wildern School:

I am most proud of powering through with good spirits as a team. My favourite moment was getting to the top of the mountains on Saturday as we still had high team morale and the views were great.

Hannah Reed, former student of Brookfield Community School:

My biggest challenge was walking up the stream with holes in my shoes, but I am glad to have completed the weekend.

The assessed expedition for the Gold DofE Students will take place from the 10th July to the 14th July, 2023.

Silver DofE Students also had their practice expedition which took place between the 2nd and 4th March, in the New Forest, initially pinning their expedition from Tile Barn to Foxlease, then completing their journey to Burley Cricket Ground.

Sarah Jales, also speaks on the silver practice expedition:

The New Forest is a challenging place for navigation, and most teams arrived at camp at the end the first day with tired feet and heavy bags having made a few detours from the route planned. It was lovely to see the students relaxing round the campfire in the evening getting to know each other, and hearing how they worked together to keep spirits up when the going got tough – they should all be proud very of themselves

The assessed expedition for the silver DofE Students will take place from the 14th April to the 16th April, 2023.

Published in