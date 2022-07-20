Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Barton Peveril Students win Gold at Dance World Cup

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College July 20, 2022
0 Comments
Mia Turner and Barton Peveril students Megan Jones (centre) and Abi Gorman (right)

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students Abi Gorman and Megan Jones have won gold representing Team England at the Dance World Cup in San Sebastian, Spain in July 2022.

The annual event sees teams of dancers from around the world compete for the coveted gold medal. This year, over 20,000 dancers took part. 

Dancers are selected to represent their country after a successful audition, which both Gorman and Jones completed to earn their spot in the national squad.

Barton Peveril First Year students Abi Gorman and Megan Jones, along with teammate Mia Turner, were selected to perform a Ukrainian National Trio. Their performance, which was highly commended by judges, earned them the international gold medal.

Speaking on their success, Abi Gorman said:

“We were so proud to be part of Team England, shocked that we became world champions! All the hard work and support paid off.”

Megan Jones added:

“To be chosen to represent team England in the Dance World Cup was such an achievement but then to come first in our section was so exciting and the most amazing experience!”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this