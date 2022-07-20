Barton Peveril Students win Gold at Dance World Cup

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students Abi Gorman and Megan Jones have won gold representing Team England at the Dance World Cup in San Sebastian, Spain in July 2022.

The annual event sees teams of dancers from around the world compete for the coveted gold medal. This year, over 20,000 dancers took part.

Dancers are selected to represent their country after a successful audition, which both Gorman and Jones completed to earn their spot in the national squad.

Barton Peveril First Year students Abi Gorman and Megan Jones, along with teammate Mia Turner, were selected to perform a Ukrainian National Trio. Their performance, which was highly commended by judges, earned them the international gold medal.

Speaking on their success, Abi Gorman said:

“We were so proud to be part of Team England, shocked that we became world champions! All the hard work and support paid off.”

Megan Jones added:

“To be chosen to represent team England in the Dance World Cup was such an achievement but then to come first in our section was so exciting and the most amazing experience!”

Published in