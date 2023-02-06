Best Companies accolade for the Education and Training Foundation

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) is delighted to announce that it achieved a position in three of the 2023 Q1 League Tables: #23 in Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For, #6 Regional League Table (London) and #2 in Best Companies To Work For In The Not For Profit Body Sector.

The ETF has also been certified by Best Companies and recognised as ‘very good’ in its approach to workplace engagement with a sought-after industry accolade.

The results were announced by Dan Walker on Friday 3rd February during the Best Companies Live event.

The award sees the ETF move from ‘one to watch’ category to ‘very good’. This is a result of numerous initiatives implemented to support staff. These include help during the cost-of-living crisis, improved working environment and an extensive health and wellbeing offer. The open and collaborative culture of the ETF promotes effective and transparent communication and sharing of ideas within the organisation. Alongside this, the employee assistance programme provides access to support, resources and toolkits on a range of topics.

Jenny Jarvis, Interim CEO, Education and Training Foundation said :

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in these prestigious national awards. At the ETF, we value our people who work to support those who are transforming lives across the FE and training sector. We want to ensure our staff feel that they belong to the ETF and are part of a happy and engaged workforce where their contributions are truly valued, and where they can learn and grow. As an organisation that puts the development of people at its heart, the Best Companies accolade demonstrates our commitment to our staff, and we are very proud to have been recognised through this award.”

Best Companies has over 20 years’ experience in helping organisations measure and improve employee engagement using a robust methodology, with their accreditation standard certifying excellence in the workplace since 2006.

More details on the accreditation and the ETF’s profile can be found here.

