BIEA launches its post-COVID & Climate Crisis in Early Years International Initiative – NHKeeP

In view of the global impact of Covid-19 and the increasing effects of climate change as well as the cost of living crisis, early childhood education is under unprecedented pressure. Experts say the first 1000 days in a child’s life lay the foundations for future learning, behaviour and health. The British International Education Association BIEA’s new NHKeeP initiative brings the following stakeholders together to address the serious challenges facing early years’ education:

BIEA’s NHKeeP initiative launch was held at the Houses of Parliament in London on November 21 2022. The event was sponsored by a British Member of Parliament Mark Logan and supported by representatives from academia, international organizations, civil society and nursery schools. Keynotes were given from Ofsted, UNICEF UK, Parentkind Parents Association and academics from UCL and Edge Hill Universities shared their research. Education companies represented by Autsera Education Technology Company and staff from the outstanding Kintore Way Nursery joined a lively panel discussion. Representatives from the Cayman Islands brought more international perspectives to the conference.

Focusing on the post-pandemic period, as well as looking at the impact of climate change on early years provision, the conference held a warm and in-depth discussion on best practices in early years’ education. Topics included innovative teaching methods, teacher certification and upgrading, inequality in accessing early education, parental participation and support in active parenting, inclusive practice and early intervention, and the role of new technology in special education.

Group photo at the launch of the BIEA NHKeeP International Early Years Initiative

David Bradley, the senior education policy adviser of UNICEF UK explained, “We need to position young children at the centre of all engagements at local, central and international levels. To make this a reality, global cooperation is needed to make sure we are investing in the first 1000 days and to identify what children need to develop, thrive and learn.”

The conference ended with delegates looking at a beautiful banner display made of materials collected from the natural path by children at Grove nursery in London. ‘Moving also inspires us! Here we welcome and invite people from all walks of life to actively participate in NHKeeP’s projects and actions, and let’s strive for the best future for our next generation!’

“This conference brought together a wide and important range of stakeholders to discuss the challenges and prospects for early years’ education. Now we have heard frontline stories and call for support and investment from our sector in the UK and abroad. We must act now!”, said Nikki Collins CEO and Secretary General of the Board of Directors of the BIEA in an interview.

