Big lunch brings together charities and volunteers at BSDC

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) proudly welcomed an array of local charities, community organisations and partners to its Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro for a heartfelt Big Lunch celebration on Thursday 12th June. The event was a joyful and meaningful occasion aimed at recognising the incredible contributions of the individuals and groups working tirelessly to improve lives and support the local community.

Hosted in the college’s professionally run restaurant, the Big Lunch provided a perfect setting for connection, gratitude, and community spirit. His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Barbara Hyde DL, attended the event, adding a touch of ceremony and distinction to the gathering. Her presence underscored the importance of the voluntary and charitable work taking place throughout the Burton and South Derbyshire region.

A broad range of organisations were represented at the event, including the YMCA, Burton Hope, Staffordshire Police, Support Staffordshire, SARAC, and the National Brewery Heritage Trust. Guests enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea, lovingly prepared and served by the college’s talented Catering and Hospitality students. The food, service, and welcoming environment created by the students were met with praise and admiration, providing a tangible example of the college’s commitment to real-world learning experiences that benefit both students and the wider community.

The Big Lunch is part of a national initiative held annually across the UK, encouraging communities to come together in celebration through food, conversation and shared experiences. Many further education colleges across the West Midlands take part, helping to strengthen bonds between educational institutions and their local communities. Last year alone, over ten million people participated in Big Lunch events across the country, ranging from small informal picnics to larger-scale afternoon teas and community feasts.

Barbara Hyde DL praised the event, saying: “I am truly inspired by the dedication and compassion shown by our local charities and community organisations. Their tireless efforts are making a genuine difference in people’s lives, and events like this are a wonderful way to recognise and celebrate their incredible impact.”

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of BSDC, echoed her sentiments. “We are continually inspired by the commitment of our local partners and volunteers. The Big Lunch event is our chance to say thank you for the passion, the time and the care they invest in improving lives. It is a privilege to recognise and celebrate the unwavering dedication of those who continually strive to create positive change.”

This memorable event not only celebrated past achievements but also fostered new connections and inspired further collaboration across the local community.