Birkbeck, University of London announces exciting new partnership with the Open College Network London to improve the way Londoners’ skills needs are addressed and boost participation in Higher Education

Birkbeck, University of London and Open College Network (OCN) London have announced the formation of a strategic partnership that will transform routes to higher education for Londoners of all ages and backgrounds.

The partnership will concentrate on accreditation of skills delivery and training to support employability and employment, the development of a green and digital skills curriculum in response to employer and learner needs, as well as a concerted focus on key thought leadership and education research projects. Recent government priorities have driven the need for the delivery of skills-based learning. The responsibility to meet this demand lies across all levels of education, addressing the short and long-term needs of employers and residents of London enabling them to secure the careers of the future and ensure a thriving economy.

The partnership is also expected to enable and mobilise Londoners to access higher education opportunities, whatever their background or situation, and remove barriers to gaining a degree education and sustainable career paths.

Professor Matthew Innes, Birkbeck’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We are delighted to announce its new partnership with the OCN.

“The partnership cements the missions of our two organisations.

“It brings together Birkbeck, which stands out as a university committed to opening higher education to Londoners with working and caring responsibilities, with the OCN and its portfolio of pre-degree provision aimed at opening education and skills to adults.

“By working together to address London’s skills needs, academic goals and growth ambitions, we benefit Londoners and London employers, as well as a range of other partners.

“We will co-develop learning pathways from level 1 through to level 7 – that is from entry level through to post-graduate study.

“The partnership comes exactly 200 years after the foundation of Birkbeck. What a wonderful way to further demonstrate our strategic and civic commitment to adults and lifelong learning as we head into our third century.”

Carlos Cubillo-Barsi, CEO of OCN London, said:

“We are excited to join hands with Birkbeck University to create meaningful education and employment opportunities for Londoners. We believe that this partnership will have a big impact on both learners and employers, particularly when it comes to green and digital skills development, and will pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all.”

Learners at Birkbeck University have a variety of flexibilities available to them on how and when they learn. 78% of current learners already in part- or full-time employment, making learning accessible alongside working and earning, with many attending teaching sessions in the evening.

OCN London, an established international awarding organisation based in Angel Islington, have been operational for over 50 years and are known for their commitment to transforming people’s lives through learning, with a focus on developing pre-degree qualifications in response to the needs of local communities and employers.

