Birmingham-based adi Group continues to close STEM skills gap and celebrates class of 2022 with pre-apprenticeship graduation

Midlands-based multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group is delighted to have celebrated its pre-apprenticeship programme graduates on Tuesday 5th July, in partnership with North Bromsgrove High School.

Once again, the pre-apprenticeship programme was a huge success, with 11 students graduating in an intimate ceremony at the business’s headquarters in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

adi’s CEO Alan Lusty began his career as an apprentice himself and founded both the Group’s apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programmes as a way to provide further opportunities to those interested in a career in engineering.

Passionate about closing the STEM skills gap and providing young people with the very best start within the industry, each year adi’s pre-apprenticeship scheme welcomes 12 students aged 14, and allows them to gain core mechanical and electrical hands-on experience.

The programme provides students with the opportunity to develop such engineering skills alongside their regular studies, igniting engineering passions and boosting their future employment prospects across the region.

For two years, the students spend one afternoon a week during term time plying their skills for a chance to earn a future career in engineering and an Engineering and Learning (EAL) accredited qualification as part of their GCSE grades.

And after two years of hard work and dedication, it was finally time to celebrate the success of these very students.

“We’re thrilled to be holding yet another graduation ceremony for the students who took part in our pre-apprenticeship programme,” said Alan.

“Whilst our passion for upskilling the younger generation has always been paramount, this has become even more important after the events of the last two years.

“We’re keen to ensure that young people are able to pursue their passions and their interests, and we’re determined to continue providing them with the opportunity to do just that.”

On the evening of the event, four of the 11 graduates applied to become full-time apprentices in the adi Apprenticeship Academy, where they will join a total of 42 apprentices across the Group.

As well as a pride-filled awards ceremony, Mr Salmon, Associate Assistant Headteacher at North Bromsgrove High School spoke to the guests about the school’s partnership with adi, and its success rate with students.

Alan and the wider adi Group are proud of both the students and the business for providing such fruitful opportunities to young people.

And the parents were inclined to agree, with one of them saying: “One of the reasons we chose NHBS was because of adi Group’s excellent educational offering to the students.

“It has really inspired Jack, not only in his school studies, but it has also driven him to apply to be an apprentice at adi.”

Year on year, adi Group’s pre-apprenticeship programme continues to prove incredibly popular amongst students, parents and partners.

Alan said, “It’s our mission to continue supporting young people to develop the skills, characteristics, and competencies they need to flourish and succeed in an ever-changing global economy.

“Young people are propelled towards a more prosperous future through collaboration between the education, community, and business sectors who come together for the benefit of our aligned economic and social ambitions for our society.”

The leading engineering firm looks forward to welcoming a new wave of pre-apprentices in September and the team are thrilled to have onboarded a number of full-time apprentices as a result of yet another incredibly successful year.

Published in