Birmingham Business School’s innovative partnership with Deloitte shortlisted for Global AMBA award

University of Birmingham Business School has been nominated for the Best Business School Partnership Award at the International AMBA Awards to be held at London South Bank next year. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) sets the global standard for MBA degrees worldwide, accrediting the top 2% of Business Schools in over 75 countries. The nomination is in recognition of the School’s innovative and longstanding partnership with the world’s largest financial consultancy firm, Deloitte.

The partnership centres around the Birmingham MBA Deloitte Consultancy Challenge, a unique and exclusive consultancy training week delivered annually by Deloitte to the MBA students. The pro-bono training includes an unprecedented full day spent with two Senior Partners of the firm and interaction with a range of other Deloitte personnel throughout the week. No other Business School offers this. With the Challenge about to enter its fourteenth year, the partnership has stemmed into other areas of the University leading to innovations in life sciences, and a second Deloitte Challenge designed around responsible business exclusively for business school undergraduate students.

Gus Miah, Lead Health Partner for Risk Advisory at Deloitte, said

“The partnership is one based on trust, continuity, mutual success, and friendship and the annual Challenge has become a staple in our diaries. We truly look forward to delivering it together each year. I’ve recruited members of my team from the programme who now lead on much of the design and delivery, bringing us full circle, which is a fantastic example of its success.”

Professor Finola Kerrigan, Interim Dean of the School, agreed stating:

“It is an honour to be shortlisted for this global award, alongside such renowned global counterparts, in recognition of our work with Deloitte. 98% of our applicants cite the Birmingham MBA Consultancy Challenge as the reason that they choose to study at Birmingham. As Gus says, our partnership is based on continuity and friendship. The latter cannot be understated. This has led to an even greater commitment on both sides, not only to deliver the very best experience for our MBA students but to identify other means of innovation together across our two institutions.”

The winner of the Best Business School Partnership Award will be announced at the International AMBA Awards Gala Dinner Friday 19 January 2024 where Birmingham Business School will be up against five other Business Schools from around the world, including those of Monash University Australia, Jiangxi University China, and the Howard University School of Business USA.

Published in