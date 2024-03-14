Birmingham Newman University Shortlisted for Teaching Quality Award by WhatUni?

The learning community and staff at Birmingham Newman University are celebrating success after being shortlisted for a 2024 WhatUni? Student Choice Award for the second year running for the quality of teaching at the university.

Birmingham Newman University’s approach of seeing the potential in individuals and providing a highly rewarding, supportive learning environment is at the core of what sets it apart from other institutions.

This recognition underscores Birmingham Newman University’s commitment to excellence in teaching and learning, and its dedication to providing an outstanding educational experience for its students.

Chris, a current student of Applied Humanities at Birmingham Newman University, commented:

“The staff on all of the modules have been incredibly supportive, to ensure everybody found their studies as rewarding as possible”, while Juliet, who studies Counselling, adds: “The learning environment was so friendly and supportive, and I felt very respected as a unique individual, on my own journey of personal and professional growth.”

Lecturers at the University have their own take on what makes the teaching style so beloved by students. Kevin Crimmons, Head of Adult Nursing and Health & Social Care, commented:

“At Newman we feel it is important to make a personal connection with our students. Teaching in small groups ensures we can tailor content to our students’ learning styles and promote great discussion so that everyone “owns” the session.

Dr. Charlotte Lewandoski, Head of Applied Arts and Humanities, added:

“This recognition is a testament to our fantastic students, who actively support our lecturers in innovating and co-creating everything we do.”

The nomination comes hot on the heels of other accolades during last year, including Birmingham Newman University being named first in the country for student satisfaction in the annual National Student Survey, and placing first for first-generation university students and within the Top Ten for social inclusion in the Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Professor Richard Medcalf, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Birmingham Newman University, welcomed the recognition of teaching quality:

“We have long known through student feedback that Birmingham Newman University is able to offer a fantastic teaching experience for our students. Our commitment to inclusion has given us a diverse base of staff with many different backgrounds and experiences that add to the richness of the experience, along with their commitment to the areas they teach in.

We focus on offering opportunities to all students who have talent and commitment, regardless of their circumstances. The brilliant teaching and student support we provide helps to produce students who are socially aware, independent thinkers ready to make a positive contribution to the world. We are very grateful to our students for highlighting this through nominating Birmingham Newman University for this WhatUni? Student Choice Award.”

WhatUni? is renowned for its comprehensive assessment of universities across the UK, focusing on various aspects such as teaching quality, student satisfaction, facilities, and overall student experience. Being shortlisted for a Teaching Quality Award is a testament to Birmingham Newman University’s high standards and continuous efforts to enhance the quality of education it offers.

Birmingham Newman University prides itself on its student-centered approach to education, providing a supportive and inclusive environment where students can thrive academically and personally. The university offers a diverse range of programmes across various disciplines, ensuring that students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success in their chosen fields.

The final winners of the WhatUni? Awards 2024 will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on 24th April. Birmingham Newman University eagerly anticipates the outcome and remains committed to upholding its standards of excellence in education.

For more information about Birmingham Newman University, please visit here