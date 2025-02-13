Blackburn College Achieves Matrix Standard Accreditation for High-Quality Student Support Services

Blackburn College is proud to announce they have been awarded the prestigious Matrix Standard accreditation for student guidance.

The Matrix Standard is a nationally recognised quality framework designed to assess the effectiveness of an organization’s information, advice, and guidance (IAG) services.

Blackburn College achieving full accreditation is a significant milestone that illustrates their commitment to supporting students to the highest degree.

The Lancashire college has become one of a select few FE colleges to pass the rigorous assessment programme, and assessors praised the College for their dedication to placing students at the centre of all they do.

The Matrix Standard is a quality framework, run by the Department for Education, and designed to evaluate the effectiveness of IAG services in organisations across the country.

Achieving this accreditation demonstrates that Blackburn College meets and exceeds national expectations for delivering accessible, impartial, and impactful guidance tailored to the needs of its learners and partners.

This accomplishment underscores the college’s commitment to empowering students and stakeholders with the resources and support needed to make informed decisions about their education, training, and career paths.

Blackburn College Executive Director Matthew Robinson said:

“For a FE institution like ourselves, Matrix Standard Accreditation represents a significant milestone and enhances our reputation as a leader in student support.

“It took a lot of work to get us here, and we are only just getting started.

“This achievement serves to strengthen our partnerships with employers, and other stakeholders, and positions the college as the preferred choice in the region for all seeking an education of the highest quality, as well as expert career guidance.”

Matrix Standard Accreditation highlights the college’s ongoing commitment to providing the best support to their students, and ensures they receive correct career advice that tailors to their aspirational and educational goals and ambitions.

Roger Chapman, Head of the Matrix Service for The Growth Company, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Blackburn College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success.

“We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of resources.

“The Matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practices in these areas.

“With this accreditation, Blackburn College demonstrates its commitment to delivering outstanding guidance and support to its students and clients, ensuring they have the tools to succeed both academically and personally.”