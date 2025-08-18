Blackburn College Celebrates Epic Exam Results Day Success

Blackburn College is celebrating record-breaking results, which have set a ‘new benchmark for excellence’ at the college.

A-level results at Blackburn College have more than tripled since the pandemic with a quarter of grades at A* to A, and more than half at A* to B.

The College’s first full T-Level cohort results across courses in Early Years, Health and Digital, reveal an impressive high achievement rate of 100% distinction or merit rate.

BTECs saw a 97.3% pass rate with almost half of vocational learners achieving ‘Distinction’ or above.

As students received their eagerly anticipated exam results, many attending in person to soak up the atmosphere with their friends and college staff, CEO and Principal Dr Fazal Dad praised their hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Dr Dad said:

“It has been a phenomenal year here at Blackburn College and we are rightfully proud of all our students.

“These results show the hard work of our students and staff across the College throughout the year and we are pleased to be able to share such positive results across the Blackburn community and beyond.

“Many of our learners are going on to some incredible destinations, including applications to top universities including Oxbridge and other Russell Group universities.

“Another of our students is going on to a degree apprenticeship in Finance with Barclays Bank, which is particularly special in the 10th anniversary year of degree apprenticeships.”

Kinga Palka was one Blackburn College student celebrating more than most, after earning two A* and two A grade A-levels – while being visually impaired.

The 19-year-old, from East Lancashire, is set to study law at York University, and dreams of one day becoming a top lawyer.

She said:

“I am in shock and so pleased with my results, I can hardly believe it.

“I thought I would have done well enough to just scrape into a university through clearing.

“Now it means I can go to my first choice university, and study the degree that interests me the most.

“I want to one day become a lawyer practising in family law.”

Kinga admits it has been hard studying for her A-levels but refused to let her visual impairment derail her ambitions.

Her eye condition is extremely rare, affecting the muscles in her eyes causing her vision to drop.

She added:

“I had a lot of support from the teaching staff at the College and I have appreciated the help they offered.

“I don’t mind admitting it was a lot of very hard work, but honestly, anyone can achieve if they out their mind to it.

“Now I cannot wait to get to university. I am so excited about what is to come for me in the next chapter of my life.”

Blackburn College had already identified Kinga as a high flyer, awarding her the coveted College Governors High Achievers award earlier this year.

Rachel Tarplee, Blackburn College Vice Principal, Curriculum and Quality, said:

“Kinga is a remarkable student and her amazing results are testimony to her tenacity and sheer hard work.

“We are all delighted here at Blackburn College that she has already achieved so much.

“We wish her continued success as she embarks on her university journey.”

It is also looking set to be a record-breaking year for new students choosing to study at Blackburn College with the highest number of applications looking to enrol at the College over the last five years.

Dr Dad added:

“We cannot wait to welcome our new and returning students when enrolment starts.

“We are deeply committed to educating and supporting all our students across the whole curriculum offering here at Blackburn College.”