Blackburn College Students Tipped for Success at Town’s First Festival of Film

A pair of talented Blackburn College students are through to the finals of the town’s first ever film festival for directing stunning short films.

Ajay Taylor-Mullen and Dylan Nursimooloo have been shortlisted for prizes at the inaugural Blackburn Festival of Film, after being selected by festival organisers from more than 200 entries.

The youngsters, both aged 18, have been tipped as British talent to watch by the festival organisers and judges Liam and Kyle Bashford – themselves college alumni who have earned international acclaim for directing and producing a number of films.

Blackburn Festival of Film is taking place over the weekend of July 5 and 6, and is a collaboration between Blackburn College, Blackburn Film Academy and the National Festival of Making.

Ajay’s entry in the competition is a hilarious comedy short called ‘Recon’, which follows the misadventures of a young agent and his long-suffering boss.

The Film and TV student, from Accrington, Lancs., said:

“I just wanted to make the best short film that I could, and I think Recon reflects that.

“It was hard work but a real joy to work on such a big project, and I am delighted with the results.

“I wasn’t expecting anything really when I entered Recon in the film festival, but to have been shortlisted is a real honour.”

Recon was filmed in Pleasington, and despite battling with the Lancashire weather, Ajay and his team were able to put together the hilarious comedy short in just two months – for only £200.

Praising Ajay for the humour and technical skill shown in the film, Liam said:

“Recon is set almost entirely in a car, and filming in a car comes with so many problems and issues.

“It was really great to see Ajay and his production team manage to overcome all obstacles to make such a funny, well-polished short film.

“The clever dialogue really keeps the audience engaged.

“Another thing that stood out to us about Recon is the script – it’s funny and the dialogue seems so natural.

“Writing good dialogue and comedic timing is a tough skill to master, and Ajay seems well on his way.

“For someone who is only 18 to create such a film is testament to Ajay’s real talent, and we’re expecting great things from him in the future.”

Dylan, from Darwen, Lancs., directed Transform, a music video for a song by Canadian musician Daniel Caesar, which tells the tale of a former couple reminiscing on their relationship, and reflecting on their past through listening to music.

He said:

“The idea for Transform had been stuck with me for around a year.

“I worked on it and developed my vision, and wanted to put things in that you wouldn’t normally see in a music video.

“I took aspects of a short film and put them into the music video – there’s a plot, interaction between actors and a story being told from the start to the end.

“Having a story was so important to me, because it’s not something you often see in music videos.”

The stunning visuals and artful direction was praised by the festival judges.

Kyle said:

“Dylan’s music video is really creative in the way it tells a story.

“He had a story he wanted to tell, and found the right track to serve as the conduit for that story.

“That takes a lot of talent, and the finished product is so well edited and polished.”

Winners of the film festival will be announced on Sunday, as the climax of the action-packed two days of movie magic.

Other highlights include a screening of the Daniel Radcliffe film Escape from Pretoria, as well as a question and answer session with the makers behind the critically acclaimed movie.

Liam and Kyle will also be hosting a Northern Voices panel, where audience members are being invited to ask the pair about their careers in filmmaking.

The twins, from Blackburn, began their careers directing short horror films shot in their home town, before landing jobs at Pinewood Studios, the home of film production in Britain.

Kyle said:

“We wanted to be involved in the Blackburn Festival of Film because we want to showcase talent in the town where we grew up.

“Lancashire is home to so many amazing, talented artists, directors, actors and producers, and events like these are ideal for encouraging more people to try their hand at film.”

Liam added:

“There are far more resources available now for students interested in film and TV production.

“Blackburn College has an incredible programme for students, and their Blackburn Film Academy is opens up their state-of-the-art production facilities, and expert guidance, for more young people interested in film.

Kyle added:

“We are delighted to be involved in the Blackburn Festival of Film, and hope that it will become an annual event.

“There needs to be more done to celebrate film, and filmmakers, in the North West, and Blackburn College are really championing the town’s young talent.”

Richard McKenny, Blackburn College Curriculum Manager for Film, Television and Music, is also heavily involved in Blackburn Festival of Film through his work with the college’s Blackburn Film Academy.

He said:

“We worked with Ajay and Dylan throughout the two years of their course.

“To see them develop those higher level of skills, the technical skills, the creative side, storytelling and developing so much has been wonderful.

“They have done really well with their films and we are really proud to have these two talented Blackburn College students representing the College and the film department in the final of the first ever Blackburn Festival of Film.”

Blackburn Film Academy at Blackburn College plays a central role in the Blackburn with Darwen Screen Strategy – training the next generation of television and film production staff to meet industry demands.

The project supports long-term industry growth and widens access to screen careers by equipping young people with practical skills in scripted film and high-end TV production, and it was part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.