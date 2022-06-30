Blue sky thinking: new Brighton degree option will let students learn to fly

A new aeronautics degree option at University of Brighton will encourage real blue sky thinking by giving students the chance of learning to fly.

Starting this September, the University of Brighton has teamed up with FTA Global Flight School at Brighton City (Shoreham) Airport to provide a Private Pilot Studies option on both its BEng (Hons) Aeronautical Engineering and MEng Aeronautical Engineering degrees.

The new flight training option module will provide students with an opportunity to obtain a Private Pilot’s Licence as part of their studies, and can be taken at any time during their degree course. Students who complete the module will graduate with a degree augmented by “with Private Pilot Studies” in its title.

To celebrate the launch of the University of Brighton partnership, FTA Global hosted 40 current Aeronautical Engineering students at its flight school in Shoreham (pictured above), giving the aircraft designers of the future a chance to sit in the training aircraft, see FTA’s onsite maintenance facility, and also do a virtual circuit or two around Heathrow Airport in one of FTA’s two ALSIM-42 aircraft simulators.

Flight training in the air will be combined with access to simulators, flying mentors plus flight-related technology at University of Brighton (pictured below) – such as wind tunnels and a jet engine – to help students qualify for their pilot’s licence with speed and confidence. The minimum legal requirement for flying time is 45 hours.

As well as student engineers seeking flying qualifications, Brighton course lecturers Dr Anastasios Georgoulas and Dr Nicolas Miche – the latter who learned to fly as a young man – see the new degree option also attracting pilots wishing to study engineering as a way to bring together theoretical and practical aspects of flying. The University has already welcomed one professional airline pilot with EasyJet as a student on the Aeronautics Engineering course.

Dr Anastasios Georgoulas, Principal Lecturer in the School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering, and Course Leader of Aeronautical Engineering at University of Brighton, said:

“This is an incredible opportunity to merge the flying and engineering world together at University of Brighton. Being a pilot makes you a better engineer, and being an engineer makes you a better pilot. Being able to fly is a wonderful line on a CV too, as well as a wonderful passion in itself.”

Sean Jacob, Managing Director of FTA Global, said:

“Students will have access to fantastic facilities at University of Brighton such as their Wind Tunnel and Jet Engine, which will bring theoretical concepts taught in the classroom to life. It’s only the start of the benefits this offering will bring as we work together to maximise our combined wealth of educational, industry and practical knowledge.”

Students wishing to take the pilot training module will receive a 10% discount from FTA Global on the usual cost, making the price of the package around £11,000 for full training leading to a Private Pilot licence.

