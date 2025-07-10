BMet helps celebrate people with disabilities at innovative Birmingham Disability Festival

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Birmingham Disability Festival, BMet College was proud to once again play a key role in helping deliver this impactful, community-focused event.

Created by the Birmingham Disability Festival Committee (BDFC) and hosted at Aston University, the free celebratory occasion took place on July 5 and shone a positive light on people with physical and hidden disabilities.

The variety-filled event was specially designed to advance and encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in the UK’s second-largest city. This was achieved by showcasing a wide range of disabled talent through performances, sport, interactive games and disabled business owners.

Festival highlights included an opening inclusivity-focused speech from West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker and a Dhol Drummers procession that led attendees around the area with Bhangra-inspired beats.

In addition, there was a ‘Human Library’ where speakers – including representatives from BMet – shared their personal stories to listeners as “human books”. There were also arts and crafts sessions, nature and wellbeing workshops, invaluable networking opportunities and essential resources to empower disabled people to thrive in their future.

Crowds of people were also entertained with dance performances from Cerebral Palsy West Midlands, and music from DJ Charlie Octogirl and Ben Love, who have a regular set at Birmingham’s famous The Night Owl.

Pat Carvalho, CEO and Principal at BMet said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be at the festival following the success of last year’s event. It was great to have a real opportunity to celebrate people with disabilities from across Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond.

“It is hugely important for BMet to be part of this ground-breaking festival. As a college, we strongly believe in inclusion and that everyone should be given the same opportunities and be able to thrive in life.

“The event was so vibrant and positive and being hosted at Aston University, just a stone’s throw away from BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, was fantastic. It really made us feel part of a wider community and allowed our staff and students to experience the festival on their doorstep.

“I look forward to continuing our involvement in this festival for years to come.”

Another key highlight on the day was having disability advocate and content creator, Isaac Harvey MBE, capture the day as a roving reporter using his videography skills.

Born with a physical disability, Isaac has defied expectations, operating computers with his feet, modelling at London Fashion Week, appearing in Vogue and receiving an MBE from King Charles. As President of Wheels and Wheelchairs and an ambassador for several charities, Isaac shares his journey with over 40,000 LinkedIn followers, offering a realistic and empowering perspective on living with a disability.

Speaking of his involvement in the Disability Festival, Isaac said:

“Attending the event was extremely rewarding and it exceeded my expectations. There were so many highlights which reinforced that inclusion is not only important, but achievable and inspiring when we all work together creatively.

“It was good to have the opportunity to connect with people who had a range of disabilities and to share our stories. The sense of community is strong when we come together, and having a platform to raise awareness and change the narrative of people with disabilities is invaluable. On a personal level, being here today shows that I am not alone in facing challenges.”

Birmingham Disability Festival is organised by Festival partners Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC, BMet College, Aston University, Arts Therapies UK and Augmented Lifestyle CIC.

The event is funded by key partners Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC and BMet College, with support from Arts Therapies UK, Augmented Lifestyle CIC, SIC, Colmore BID, Midland Mencap, and South and City College Birmingham.

Nabila Gardner, Director at Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC, who was a key organiser of the event, said:

“We are very proud to have had the opportunity to play a lead role in the coordination of the citywide festival again, the first of its kind in Birmingham!

“It is great to know that the event was a great success again. There was such an uplifting atmosphere around the festival and to hear such positive feedback from so many people who attended in varying capacities was fantastic.

“Events like this are essential. They enable people with disabilities, including myself, to be seen and heard, regardless of background and profession. Visibility counts and to be seen in spaces like this is so very important.