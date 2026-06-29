BMet recognised for creative and digital expertise in teaching via Pearson National Awards

BMet has shown that creativity and digital prowess officially flow through their teaching, after being rewarded for their proficiencies via the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The college received the accolades in the form of two awarding certificates for “Creative FE” and “Digital FE” Teams of the Year, where they were crowned highly commended achievers for the coveted annual recognition occasion.

Run by the Teaching Awards Trust Charity, the aim is to not only celebrate winners but to raise the profile of the entire teaching profession, ensuring its impact is recognised and valued across the UK.

BMet’s Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield Colleges were the highlighted sites for the awards, as teachers here have demonstrated a continuous devotion to student learning and development in creative and digital courses, with exemplary results leading to student success.

Among other things, a rigorous judging panel classified BMet as exhibiting innovative teaching, high standards of work, flexibility, a supportive nature of teams and excellent work experience opportunities provided to learners.

To celebrate their achievements, a special recognition ceremony was held at BMet’s Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield College sites, with students and staff from creative and digital areas of the curriculum, including vocational, T Level, A Level and apprenticeship courses.

The special celebration events coincided with national “Thank A Teacher Day”, so was a chance to fully maximise the value of teachers at BMet, who play such a crucial role in student educational journeys and career destinations.

Speaking of the award success that officially shines a light on over 50 teachers, Simon Gordon, Director for Creative, Digital, Business and Law at Matthew Boulton College said:

“This prestigious recognition highlights not just individual or team success, but the transformative power of creativity, collaboration, and measurable impact on learners and teaching communities.

“These teams have exemplified excellence through their forward-thinking, adaptability, and collaborative spirit, working seamlessly across sites to innovate and inspire change. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.

“Having the celebratory events at our college to coincide with the national “Thank A Teacher Day” was a great opportunity for us to fully pay homage to our teaching staff, who play such a vital role in developing our students and helping them to carve out rewarding careers.”

BMet continues to place huge significance and value on teaching in creative and digital subjects, for the benefit of students and the college as a whole. This includes partnerships with key likeminded organisations around the region and beyond.

BMet has also been officially recognised for playing an active role in preparing students for careers in the cyber and technology sectors. This includes dedicated digital academies, cyber-focused courses and involvement in regional digital skills strategies – aimed at strengthening the tech talent pipeline across Birmingham and the wider Midlands region.