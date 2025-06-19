BMet Students Celebrated for their Brilliance at Special Student Award Ceremony

Celebrating student brilliance was top of the agenda at BMet’s annual student award ceremony, held at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium this week.

The special event recognised students across BMet’s James Watt, Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield Colleges, with an impressive 97 awards.

Deputy Principal, Anna Jackson, opened the action-packed evening, which began with a focus on a celebration of college values. Here, students gained awards in categories including “Belonging Champion”, “Motivation in Learning”, “Community Contributor”, “Innovation” and “Personal Award.”

BMet’s new Chair of Governors, Afzal Hussain, highlighted the college’s four key values, in a speech at his first BMet award ceremony:

Belong – Building a culture of belonging that is inclusive, diverse and supportive.

Motivate – Motivating staff, students and our communities by inspiring growth, curiosity, accountability and determination.

Empower – Empowering others through collaboration, equity, responsiveness and innovation.

Thrive – Thriving in a culture of transparency, integrity and trust.

The evening featured vibrant musical and dance performances by students and a keynote speech from celebrity guest Scott Thomas. Widely recognised from his appearance on the popular TV show Love Island, Scott is now a motivational speaker and entrepreneur. He shared his inspiring personal journey of transformation, resilience and purpose.

Student Award presentations were also included and rewarded learners across BMet in categories including “Apprentice, Community Progression & Tutorial”, “Aviation, Travel, Sport & Protective Services” “Adult & HE” and “Student of the Year.”

This was an opportunity to recognise exceptional individuals who have gone above and beyond in every aspect of college life.

These students have demonstrated outstanding achievement, resilience, growth and dedication. Whether through academic excellence, leadership, perseverance in the face of adversity, or their contribution to the college community, each learner has left a lasting impression on those around them.

Here is what some of the award winners had to say:

Ayomikun, an engineering student from James Watt College, who won the “Engineering Motivation in Learning Award”:

“I feel so very honoured and proud to have got this award. I like to work hard and to support other learners to reach their goals, through focus and determination.”

Syan, photography student at Matthew Boulton College, who won the “Creative Art and Design Award” said:

“I am grateful to have won this award, as being able to express myself through creativity in my work drives and motivates me!”

Mason, Baxi heating apprentice, who won the “Belonging Champion Award” said:

“I feel so grateful to have been selected to win this award, from such a high calibre of students. It is good to know that my hard work has paid off!”

Lottie, performing arts student at Sutton Coldfield College, who won the “Performing Arts and Music Student of the Year Award said:

“I feel so happy that I have received this award, especially as I have had to overcome a few challenges along the way. I have been previously homeschooled and have had to get used to learning in mainstream education. I have also had to work hard whilst adapting to be being neuro divergent.”

Simba, E-sports student at Matthew Boulton College, who won the “Community Contributor Award” said:

“I feel so blessed to have received this award, as it is rewarding to me to know that helping others has paid off as I really do care about supporting others, especially when they face challenges in life.”

The award ceremony is an important date in the college calendar and this year over 600 students were nominated for an award.

Pat Carvalho, Principal at BMet, who gave an impactful closing speech at the event said:

“The awards ceremony was such a positive occasion and a real chance to recognise dedication, creativity and resilience. We were so very proud of each and every student being celebrated this evening.

“These awards are also about more than individual achievement; they reflect the values that run throughout BMet and our shared ambition to help every student thrive.”