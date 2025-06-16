BMet’s CyberFirst Gold Status signifies excellence in cyber security education

BMet has been officially recognised for its commitment to delivering top-level cyber security education, by gaining a Gold Status accolade from CyberFirst.

The certification by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), is given to a select group of further education colleges and schools, who demonstrate a high-quality approach to inspiring the current generation of cyber security enthusiasts and bridging the cyber skills gap.

BMet offers a wide range of programmes from entry level through to higher education, with a growing emphasis on digital innovation and cyber security.

Through partnerships with local employers and national initiatives, the college plays an active role in preparing students for careers in the cyber and technology sectors. This includes dedicated digital academies, cyber-focused courses, and involvement in regional digital skills strategies, aimed at strengthening the tech talent pipeline across Birmingham and the wider Midlands region.

The Gold Award is the highest standard and the status is awarded for three years. As a Gold College, BMet will now benefit from exclusive access to industry engagement opportunities.

Students and staff will also have the chance to be part of a wider community driving forward cyber education in the UK. This includes the opportunity to collaborate on cyber-related activities with more than 130 CyberFirst partner organisations, from diverse industries such as banking, telecommunications, and transport.

BMet’s integration of cyber education into their curriculum and provision of industry-led work experience pathways, was evaluated and scored against extensive criteria by a panel of representatives from government, industry and academia, via a rigorous process.

The collaborative process to submit the application was led by T Level Placement Officer, Lola Freer.

Speaking of the success, she said:

“It has been a privilege to collaborate closely with CyberFirst throughout the application process. Achieving Gold status is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

“Our students have already benefited from a range of engaging activities with CyberFirst, and I am excited about the expanded opportunities this partnership will offer both our current students and future cohorts.”

BMet is a key provider of vocational and technical education. It is one of the largest further education technical colleges in the UK, serving the West Midlands with a strong focus on skills development and career development.

Dagen Thompson, Assistant Principal at Sutton Coldfield College, said:

“Being officially recognised as a college that is invested in the digital advancement of students, with a particular focus on cyber technology is phenomenal and will open up further opportunities for the college to provide sustainable pathways for our learners.

“We have a wholesome approach to cybersecurity, which involves integrating security awareness, policies and practices across all levels of the college, ensuring a collective responsibility among staff, students and leadership.”

BMet, which delivers an array of industry standard qualifications in Digital T levels, also prides itself on delivering enrichment activities such as coding tasters, ethical hacking workshops, digital design projects and AI awareness sessions. These give students the opportunity to explore emerging technologies in an engaging and accessible way.

Students also have access to the iDEA Award, an industry-recognised programme that allows them to develop and showcase their digital and entrepreneurial skills through an online, gamified platform.

Suzie Short, IN4 Group, Assistant Director: CyberFirst & MEGA Hubs said:

“CyberFirst Recognition assessors commended BMET for its strong leadership, proactive cyber security initiatives, and commitment to high-quality teaching. With clear strengths in curriculum, CPD, and sector partnerships, BMet is embedding cyber security excellence across the college and the wider digital skills landscape. We look forward to seeing them build on this success and inspire the next generation of cyber specialists.”