Booming college sports academy tables huge attendances in first year

A BOOMING sports academy is tabling huge attendances following a successful first year.

The collaboration between Coleg Cambria and Table Tennis Wales has made significant progress in the last 12 months, in partnership with communities and schools across North Wales.

Regional Development Officer Aaron Beech has liaised with clubs, PE teachers and grassroots organisations in a bid to find the country’s next Olympic, Commonwealth or World champion.

The Academy held four festivals at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham – supported by GCSE pupils – targeting primary school children.

More than 300 attended the events, taking part in matches and fun activities.

“We also delivered festivals at Deeside Leisure Centre and Northop for primary and secondary schools, working with Aura Leisure and local coaches,” said Aaron.

“And the numerous taster sessions we held across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey have allowed us to engage with more than 2,000 youngsters, introducing them to the joys of table tennis and fostering a love for the sport.”

As well as a focus on elite competition, the returning Food and Fun programme will feature table tennis clubs from Ewloe, Northop, Rhyl and Trinity Club in Trefnant, encouraging children to stay active and eat healthy this summer.

Another important partner for the Academy is Disability Sport Wales, which has helped Aaron and the team promote inclusivity and accessibility for all.

“We are actively signposting players to local clubs and are on the lookout for our next Paralympian, fostering a supportive environment,” he said.

“Whether it’s county training and selection days, ensuring a robust and competitive environment for our athletes, or sessions for learners with disabilities, we have a total commitment to encouraging as many people as we can, bolstered by the commitment and enthusiasm of our coaches, who are instrumental in the success we’ve had to this point.”

Aaron added: “The strong partnerships we have built up since launching have been pivotal, including Bangor University – where we held a Veterans Team Championships and the inaugural Bangor Open – or the exploratory work we are doing with the Girl Guides and Boy Scouts troops.

“Our initiatives in North Wales have made a substantial impact on the community, promoting physical activity and growing a love for table tennis among youngsters. I look forward to continuing our work and furthering our reach in the coming months.”