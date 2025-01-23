Borders College Hospitality Students Experience Culinary Excellence at Tom Kitchin’s Acclaimed Restaurant

Borders College Level 6 Hospitality students recently had the opportunity to enjoy a fine dining lunch experience at the renowned restaurant ‘The Kitchin’ in Leith, Edinburgh, owned by multi-award-winning chef Tom Kitchin.

This visit was organized as part of their head chef skills training, providing students with valuable insight into the demands of working at a high level in the hospitality industry. The experience aimed to give them a first-hand look at the standards required at head chef level, with guidance from one of Scotland’s most esteemed chefs.

Tom Kitchin generously took time from his busy schedule to engage with the students, including Claira Davidson and Samantha Bruce. He showed a keen interest in their studies and offered valuable advice on menu planning, cooking techniques, and career prospects within the hospitality sector.

The students were thrilled to meet Tom and were given the opportunity to visit the kitchen area and interact with the staff. This experience proved to be both educational and inspiring for the group.

The insights gained from the visit were particularly relevant as the students are currently in the process of designing a three-course menu for the College Restaurant as part of their coursework. The project involves planning and calculating food costs while emphasizing the use of local produce, including fresh fish, shellfish, meat, and game.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The college offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to Borders College’s reputation as a great college to study at, offering a supportive learning environment, industry relevance, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.